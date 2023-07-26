Aesha Scott Gives Relationship Update on Boyfriend Scott Dobson

Below Deck Down Under Chief Stew Aesha Scott was definitely glowing in her most recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Maybe it’s got something to do with her steady relationship with boyfriend Scott Dobson?

She, alongside Captain Jason Chambers, were guests on a recent episode. Although they weren’t physically present, the duo brought the much-needed fun to the talk show. A fan questioned Aesha on her equation with ex-boyfriend Jack Stirrup, with whom she broke up after he cheated on her.

The Chief Stew expressed that the former couple carried on their friendship as they were on great terms. However, she stopped interacting with him to respect her new relationship with Scott. When Andy asked her about her boyfriend, she revealed that they are still going very strong and have crossed the three-year mark.

Aesha gushes over boyfriend Scott

Before running the interior as Chief Stew on Below Deck Down Under, Aesha was known for her boatmance with deckhand Jack Stirrup on Season 4 of Below Deck Mediterranean. The relationship didn’t last after she found out he was unfaithful.

Last July, she appeared on WWHL and revealed all was good between them “as friends.” She said, “He actually came specifically to France to apologize to me for cheating on me — which I don’t actually think his girlfriend knew. So, hope this isn’t live.”

Aesha has definitely moved on and was all smiles when Andy asked her about her current boyfriend Scott and if they were still together. She said, “Absolutely! I love that man. It’s been over three years now.”

The Chief Stew revealed that her boyfriend is a Kiwi and manages a bar in Breckenridge, Colorado.

While speaking to him about the $1,600 tip the crew received after the first charter, Aesha expressed that she received $1,590, which she planned to use for their house deposit. Looks like the two are going stronger than ever, reaching new milestones.

In a confessional, she added that the two were looking to buy a house after having living in a converted ambulance. Aesha and Scott are planning to buy a home in New Zealand.

She said, “Because living in the converted ambulance has been lovely, but we would really like to poop in real toilets instead of in buckets. The next step in our relationship is flushing.”

Aesha might have just found her person. While we wait for the duo to get engaged, you can still catch her delegating duties on Below Deck Down Under every Monday at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF AESHA AND SCOTT? HOW DO YOU THINK SHE WILL FARE THIS SEASON?