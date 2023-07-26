Tragedy Strikes Married to Medicine’s Quad Webb as Child Drowns in Her Pool

Married to Medicine star Quad Webb had tragedy strike at her home. In a devastating incident, a three-year-old drowned in her swimming pool. The deceased was the star’s great niece, Aryanna “Ari” Rice.

Law enforcement sources said that Cobb County police responded to a drowning at Quad’s home in Marietta on July 7, 2023. According to a report obtained by WSB-TV Channel 2 Atlanta, two men told officers that they were hanging out by the pool and later went inside. Soon, they noticed what they thought was a doll floating in the water.

After realizing it was a little girl, they called 911. The child was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity was confirmed to be Aryanna, daughter of Quad’s niece Tamica Webb. It is still unclear whether the reality star was present at the time of the accident.

Quad Webb has lost two family members

A source told TMZ that the Married to Medicine star has lost two family members in a span of one week in separate occasions. The source, who is reportedly close to Quad said, “This has been an incredibly challenging experience for the entire family. Your understanding and support are deeply valued.”

The source also requested privacy and expressed gratitude at the love and support from fans. They said, “In this trying time, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the kindness and compassion shown by the public, fans and media. We kindly request much needed privacy during this period of mourning as Quad is taking time to grieve with her family.”

The police report also stated that the child had visited Quad’s home for a month-long vacation and that she was playing in the pool for about two hours with supervision.

The reality star had posted about Ari this April wishing the child well on her third birthday. Accompanied by a series of baby photos and videos of her niece, Quad said, “Wow, I can’t believe my baby is 3 years old today! I remember you falling to sleep laying on my chest. You absolutely stole my heart from the moment I saw you.”

Speculations were rife about Ari and Quad’s relationship. She later released a statement confirming that the child wasn’t her adopted daughter, and that the star and her mother were part of “the village” helping to raise the child.

An unparalleled loss for Quad. She’s already shared what the loss of her brother did to the family. This would have been as much of a shock to her if not more. Let’s keep her and her family in our prayers.