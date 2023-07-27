Bethenny Frankel Defends ‘Terrifying’ Seafood Hotel Video

Bethenny Frankel might be most known for her time on Real Housewives of New York, but some younger crowds might know her for her TikTok presence. Believe it or not, the reality TV alum is very social media savvy. But that doesn’t mean she won’t miss occasionally.

Bethenny posted a video on Monday featuring a shellfish meal. “I order in food, and the first thing I saw was the quickest thing that came was like Old Town Crab, and they said crawfish, crayfish, craw daddies, and Dungeness crab,” she explained. She added the hashtag “mukbang,” a form of vlogging where the creator eats while addressing the audience.

Well, audiences had mixed reactions to her TikTok, to say the least. Many were genuinely concerned, remembering her seafood allergies. Others were just put off by the video conceptually, saying Bethenny looked “chaotic and terrifying.” But leave it to Bethenny to address criticism.

Bethenny eats and claps back on TikTok

In a follow-up TikTok, Bethenny addressed all the backlash she’d received to her original video. “The nature of how I was eating. This is an international press moment, so I’m going to get an eating publicist,” she joked. “Just someone to like, field all the calls, questions, and negative comments about my eating.”

She commented on both her behavior and that of her audience. “I thought I was going to be civilized and not an animal and so I shared that experience with you.” She also reminded everyone that no one was obligated to watch, also pointing out that a good number of viewers did enjoy the mukbang.

She even took a jab at the press’ response to the original video. “When three comments happen that are negative, the press always picks it up that, like, my life is coming to an end.” And she also made sure to remind her audience that she was allergic to certain seafood, but not shellfish.

