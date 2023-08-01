Below Deck Down Under Season 2, Episode 5 Recap: A Lack of Self Respect

These Below Deck Down Under double bills are really throwing us for a loop. When the episodes are this good, though, who are we to complain? The tensions aboard Northern Sun continue to build, while Captain Jason looks to ensure charter guests are given the best experience Australia can offer, in spite of the crappy weather. Here’s everything that happened in Below Deck Down Under Season 2, Episode 5…

Harry and Tzarina make their move

(Photo by: Mark Rogers/Bravo via Getty Images)

Harry thinks that Luke may be out of the picture now that he’s making out with Laura. As such, he has some high hopes about a possible future with Margot. He does worry he hasn’t been “forward enough,” and tells Aesha as such. All this, while Margot seemingly throws Harry under the bus, telling Luke later that she “doesn’t always wanna be with him.” Margot and Luke then make out, and it hurts the heart.

Don’t worry though, Harry and Margot shippers. Back at the yacht, it’s hot tub time. Everybody gets in, except Adam who sits on the sidelines. Just as quickly as he slips on some budgie smugglers and into the tub, Luke is dragged away by Laura. The two enjoy another kiss in Luke’s bunk, before she bends him over for a massage. Margot walks in on the whole exchange. Awkward!

This all ends in Laura and Luke sharing a steamy shower, with suggestive noises playing out, much to Aesha’s bemusement. She hates shower sex, as you “can’t get that proper friction going, so why bother?” She remains one of the series’ best narrators. Meanwhile, Culver is on the phone to his mom, and Tzarina walks in on the conversation. “Explain your son to me before I fall in love,” she jokes. The pair share a quick kiss, and this might actually be another boatmance I’m rooting for!

They’re not the only ones, as Harry and Margot share a huge bowl of ramen while everyone else goes to bed. “Let’s have a connection,” he says. Then, he moves in for a kiss. “Okay, so we both have a crush on each other,” Margot says. They share one more goodnight kiss, and go to bed. It’s cute AF!

Little Miss Fussypots

(Photo by: Mark Rogers/Bravo)

The next day arrives, and charter three is soon to arrive. As the crew turn the boat around, it actually seems as though most people have a groove going. Apart from Laura, of course, who is 15 minutes late to her shift. She was too busy telling Luke that she was his “girlfriend,” before quickly assuring him that she was joking. He’s not so sure, and looks terrified.

When she finally arrives for work, Aesha asks what she’s done. “Everything there and there,” is the response. Aesha asks for clarity on what that means, and Laura doesn’t seem to have a passive aggressive quip in reply. First time for everything. The morning beer and 8:30 a.m. red wine must have slowed her down.

Elsewhere, Luke is still pursuing Margot. He calls the situation with Laura a “disaster,” but adds that he may be able to thrive. Harry notices that Adam may not have done as good a job on deck overnight as he should have, but he refuses to throw him under the bus to Luke. Still, his patience is wearing thin.

As the heads of department sit down for a preference sheet meeting, it’s clear that this charter is going to be a challenge for Tzarina. There are a number of dietary restrictions for one guest, and the others all have their various dislikes. “Little Miss Fussypots,” however, is who Tzarina wants to ensure is well fed, as well as the others. She’s hoping for no mistakes.

Bad weather, great guests

(Photo by: Mark Rogers/Bravo)

Ahead of the guests’ arrival, comes some terrible weather. The crew prepare to greet them all the same, and when they do arrive on the dock, they ensure they don’t get wet while boarding the yacht. Luke, who is holding an umbrella for each guest, however, is completely drenched. It’s deserved.

The guests are from California, and Aesha likes their vibe. They seem a lot of fun, and enjoy their alcohol. “The more f*cked up you get, the better, ’cause then it’s entertaining for me,” Aesha tells one of them. As the deckies help Captain anchor up and move, Adam gets seasick. Laura, meanwhile, continues to talk down to Aesha. She doesn’t think they should be using store-bought lime juice, because fresh limes taste better. While that may be the case, time is of the essence, especially when it comes to cocktails. “Even when Laura’s kinda right, I just wanna tell her ‘no,’ ’cause she’s so annoying.” Ain’t that the truth, Aesha.

Below deck in the galley, Culver helps Tzarina by washing up. In confessional, he admits that all he’s looking for is a laidback “summer fling.” He hopes that there’s “no mixed signals.” Gulp. This always goes well. Thankfully, Tzarina is too distracted by the guests to notice. They love their Japanese lunch, and want to get in the water, despite the wind and rain.

“These are my kinda guests,” says Captain.

Laura turns her attentions to Adam once more

(Photo by: Mark Rogers/Bravo via Getty Images)

As Luke gives Harry his night watch orders, the interior set up for a classy birthday dinner. Margot tells Aesha that she thinks she likes Harry, after a “really nice kiss.” Aesha comes back with some classic Aesha advice. Margot should keep kissing him “until your vagina’s excited … until the sprinklers turn on.”

Laura, having overheard a conversation Luke had with Aesha, where he basically called Laura a Category 5 Clinger, is back to pining over Adam. Unfortunately for her, he’s just looking for friends. He makes that point, repeatedly. Still, she tries to break down his walls, telling him he is “so hard to read.” Um, I actually think he’s pretty easy to read. He’s not interested. Move on.

Cheffy is worried that Fussypants’ meal is too plain, as the guests are seated for dinner. She’s done her a tuna tartar on a gluten free taco. The rest of the guests are getting lamb lollipops, and a jalapeno popper. It sounds delicious, but Tzarina is forgetting that some of the guests aren’t into their red meat. That’s a big fail, as she’s also prepared tomahawk steak for the main.

“I’m realizing now that I’m royally f*cked,” Tzarina says. And as the guests send food back, and Aesha is forced to tell the anti-red-meat guests that there’s no tuna left, Tzarina is moving into meltdown territory. Eek.

Next week: Things get worse than perhaps we’ve ever seen on the Below Deck franchise, as producers step in to have a work with Luke…

Below Deck Down Under continues Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – ARE YOU HOPEFUL ABOUT MARGOT AND HARRY’S BLOSSOMING ROMANCE? WILL TZARINA BE ABLE TO PULL IT TOGETHER FOR THE GUESTS? IS LUKE GOING TO GET THROWN OFF THE BOAT?