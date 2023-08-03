Kody Brown’s Life Begins to Crumble in Sister Wives Season 18 Teaser

When last we saw Sister Wives, wife number three, Christine Brown, had already left her spiritual husband Kody Brown, and moved back to Utah. Wife number two, Janelle Brown, was at the end of her patience with Kody and thinking about following Christine.

Wife number one, Meri Brown, was wondering if she could live the rest of her life just being “friends” with Kody. Meanwhile, wife number four (aka The Favorite), Robyn Brown, was busy making crying faces and pretending to be sad, without ever shedding a single tear.

Things are not going well for Kody. Love is no longer being multiplied in Brownville. Actually, in this case, Kody can still multiply love, but he should be using fractions.

Red flags over Flagstaff

Christine left Kody, “because I could see he had favorites.” When Kody told Christine he didn’t see them ever again having a sexual relationship, that was the last straw for her. How could they call it a marriage if there was no intimacy? That’s the moment we saw the mom of six finalize her decision to leave and make a better life for herself.

“I’ve heard him refer to us as friends,” said Meri. That’s not enough for the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner. She and Kody divorced in 2014 to enable his legal marriage with Robyn, in order to adopt the three children from her prior marriage. Meri stepped aside, thinking she was helping the family but didn’t foresee the emotional toll it would take on her. She was subsequently emotionally involved in a catfishing situation, and Kody never forgave her.

Janelle doesn’t do the Kody Kowtow

For Janelle’s part, she accused Kody of “manipulating.” Totally! Kody thinks love means the man gets his way every time, all the time. Rather than talking things out with his wife like a grownup, Kody got up and walked out the door. Little man can’t take confrontation.

“You stay and talk!” Janelle called after him. “F*** you!” she shouted right before he slammed the door. She then ordered production to “shut it off.”

You know Kody heard her, though, on his way out. LOL. Janelle always gets the last word, bless her. Robyn may be Kody’s favorite, but Janelle is overwhelmingly the fan favorite.

Is the Browns’ plural marriage experience over? Will Meri and Janelle follow Christine out the door? Will Sobbin’ Robyn ever shed an actual tear? Turn that frown upside down, Robyn. You may get Kody all to yourself soon. But is that what Robyn really wants?

Stay tuned …

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres on August 20 at 10ET/9c on TLC.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK MERI AND JANELLE WILL LEAVE KODY? DO YOU THINK THAT’S WHAT ROBYN WANTS?