Captain Jason Chambers Responds After Shocking Below Deck Down Under Episodes

Below Deck Down Under aired two extremely shocking episodes this week. In them, there were clear violations of crew members by not one, but two of the cast. They were fired as soon as their behavior was brought to Captain Jason Chambers’ attention. Now, the man himself has taken to social media to address the episodes, along with the incidents, and thanked production for stepping in.

What does Captain Jason think of what happened on Below Deck Down Under?

“I’m sure you’re digesting Episodes 6 and 7, as I am,” Jason said on Instagram. “I’ve had a flood of messages over the last 24 hours from people in similar situations, some not so lucky of the outcome, so my heart goes out to them.

“I’d like to thank the production team for breaking the fourth wall and stepping in, then reforming and allowing Aesha to come to me in an authentic manner, and us dealing with it as we would as captain and crew. I don’t know what goes on when crew go out. I’m not told. If it’s inadequate behavior, you’ve seen that production would actually inform me. But unless a crewmember complains of anything, like Adam, I wouldn’t know, and as soon as Aesha brought it to my attention, I addressed it straight away. So it’s real, it’s real time.”

Jason added: “Look, this happened over a year ago, and again I’ll stress the people involved are all hopefully on a better journey to better themselves. Less hate please, more love. But let’s send it home, and know, this is not acceptable.”

While viewers may not be ready to forgive and forget, perhaps focusing our energies on sending Margot and Adam all of our love would be time better spent. There’s enough hate in the world, and we can hold people accountable without falling to their level. Let’s follow the lead of the people involved. They have the most authority on the matter.

Below Deck Down Under continues Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.

