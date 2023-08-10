Kaitlyn Bristowe Spotted Filming for The Golden Bachelor

Is former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe already looking for her next boyfriend?

The newest series in the Bachelor franchise, The Golden Bachelor, has finally started filming. Season 1 star Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old widower, is looking for a new partner. A bevy of middle-aged women have signed up to compete for his heart (and to be on TV). And we’re sure to see a Bachelor Nation member or two show up to offer support to the newest Bachelor in his search.

Kaitlyn, who recently ended her engagement with Jason Tartick, was spotted on location for the new series. TikTok user ZacharyReality posted a video on August 9 of the TGB contestants arriving on a party bus at the Canyon Club in Los Angeles. Only the ladies’ feet were visible as they exited the bus but from the comments posted, “Pink Boots Lady” is already a fan favorite.

Bachelor Nation first met Kaitlyn in 2015 when she was a contestant on Season 19 of The Bachelor. Even though she failed to win Bachelor Chris Soules’ heart, she found a place in ours and went on to become the Season 11 Bachelorette. She ended the season engaged to Shawn Booth, despite Nick Viall doing his best to disrupt their relationship. Once her engagement with Shawn ended, Kaitlyn started dating Jason, another member of Bachelor Nation. The corporate banker and the Canadian announced their engagement in May 2021 but recently called it off.

Kaitlyn may not have found lasting love, but she’s certainly had a lot of experience dating in Bachelor Nation. She’s also had hosting experience on the show. After original show host Chris Harrison was let go in 2021, Kaitlyn was brought in alongside Tayshia Adams to co-host the franchise until current host Jesse Palmer was hired. Perhaps all that expertise will be useful to the Golden Bachelor as he looks for his lady love.

The Golden Bachelor will premiere this fall on ABC.

TELL US – ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO WATCHING THE GOLDEN BACHELOR? DO YOU THINK KAITLYN IS A GOOD ADDITION TO THE SHOW?