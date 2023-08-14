Bethenny Frankel Discusses Lizzo Controversy After Singer’s Controversial Statement

As we know by now, former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has a lot to say. And this time, she’s talking all things Lizzo.

The pop diva (with four Grammys and two top-five albums on the Billboard chart) has been in hot water the last few weeks. After several of her background dancers filed a lawsuit against her, alleging sexual assault, religious, and racial harassment, along with fat shaming, it sent most of us into a frenzy.

If you know anything about Lizzo, she claims to be all about positivity. Her last two albums, Cuz I Love You and Special, have songs all tied to self-love, personal growth and development, and embracing every aspect of who you are. So, honestly, the claims against the singer are quite alarming; however, the reality TV tycoon said in a new TikTok that outsiders should be careful about how they respond to the news.

Bethenny says stop right there…

The 52-year-old started her video by talking about the numerous “takedowns” that have taken place on the popular social media app. She mentioned celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Ariana Grande, Ellen, and many others.

“It seems like people get really excited, and there’s a feeding frenzy, and trolls come in almost like ticks coming to the host wanting to get excited; leeches getting excited when someone is getting taken down without knowing the full story,” she said.

“It’s really easy to just believe everything that everyone says. And I’m not saying that what people are saying isn’t true, but it’s really easy for everyone to just jump on and get excited.”

Bethenny certainly has a point. Although the allegations are highly triggering and disturbing to hear, just like everybody else in the United States, Lizzo has a chance to defend herself in court properly.

“There are so many different sides to stories, so it’s just. I feel like, is it possible that we can all, like, sit back and hesitate? Because the pendulum swings,” Bethenny continued.

“Lizzo’s been beloved on this app. In fact, people have said to me like, ‘F*ck off, you know, you’re not like Lizzo.’ So are we capable of giving people the benefit of the doubt? Or do we just instantly react when we see headlines that get picked up?”

TELL US – HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT BETHENNY’S COMMENTS? WERE YOU UPSET TO HEAR THE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST LIZZO?