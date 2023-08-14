Laura Bileskalne Posts Tone-Deaf Statements to Instagram After Below Deck Down Under Scandal

Trigger Warning: SA survivors should be wary of reading this article, which includes descriptions of scenes which could be triggering for those who have shared experiences.

Some people should just learn when to shut their mouths. Laura Bileskalne of Below Deck Down Under is one of those people. After being fired for misconduct just a few charters into the season, Laura has been talking non-stop. Some would think that she would be reflecting on her bad behavior. While there are hints of that, she undoes any good work by doubling down in that she was just providing entertainment on a TV show.

Now, Laura has taken to Instagram. Here’s what the village idiot had to say.

No time to reflect when you’re so high on your own self-importance!

“I don’t take sh*t from who has not actually watched [the show],” Laura started. “Don’t make up a preditor (sic) from someone who gave a HUG to a girl who willingly kissed 25 min ago. Her over yourself and your bs (sic).”

Laura still doesn’t recognize that naked men should not be getting into bed with women who are blacked out drunk, incapable of giving consent, and sleeping. She still believes that kissing someone gives them permission to do whatever they want to you, and rub their nude body up against you.

The attention seeking stew then tagged both Margot and Adam, who she harassed on the yacht, in another Instagram Stories upload. “I find it beautiful that we have this support for each other,” she wrote. Not entirely sure what she’s referring to, there. Margot and Adam are supporting each other, not you…

“I have always been mentally prepared that there will be negative messages for one topic or other,” she continued. “You can’t go on a reality show when having a strong personality and a character and expect people to not have opinions. This is reality TV, you have to be interesting enough to make people talk, that is basically the goal of good TV.”

Well, Laura. Below Deck is currently the number one franchise on Bravo, and didn’t need the sort of behavior you exhibited to claim that spot. Your point is null and void.

“Sorry [Adam] that it was so hard to hide that I liked you,” Laura wrote. “I might have been a little obnoxious.” That is perhaps the biggest understatement of the century.

The delusions continue

“And I will stay loyal to myself and my friend @lukebonesjones I never do or ever will stand up for what is wrong. And you can not bent me (sic). I am a hustler and you have nothing on me. #hatersgonnahate And that’s on you.” Can somebody change this woman’s Instagram password? It’s getting a little embarrassing.

“Stay true to yourself. I know what is wrong or right and you will not change my mind no matter how hard you try.” We will be staying true to ourselves. We’re not the ones who should be making a change in our lives to be better people.

You would think being outed as such as an awful person to the world would give someone pause for thought. Apparently not.

“I might get messages from the key warriors but the support I get outweighs it. I want to say thank you to all the people who does relate to me and see the reality behind the reality TV. You are gold. Who appreciates me for being me and encourage me to stay true to myself even when it would be easier not to. #beYou.”

Laura, the three messages of support you got from thirsty old men with nobody else to message don’t count as support. And they certainly don’t outweigh those calling you out for your bad behavior.

Doubling down on her victim-blaming ways, Laura said of what we can assume will be scenes of Margot enjoying herself: “What I will say, the next few weeks will be very interesting to say the least. [wink emoji] Buckle up folks.”

Don’t worry, Laura. We’re going to enjoy the season a whole lot more now you’re not in it.

Below Deck Down Under continues Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.

No means no. Every single time. National hotlines can help connect victims, survivors, and their support networks connect with local resources. For more information and resources, you can visit: https://victimconnect.org/resources/national-hotlines/

