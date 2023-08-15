Captain Lee Surprised by ‘Seductive’ Reality TV Shows He Watched for Couch Talk With Kate Chastain

Couch Talk’s first episode aired just last night, August 14, but that hasn’t stopped Bravo from doing the promotional run. Considering Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain are such beloved Bravolebrities, it makes sense that they’d promote the show.

And a big part of that promotion is a little behind-the-scenes info on what the Below Deck alums were feeling during production and preproduction. The two got the chance to speak with PEOPLE about such details.

Most fans would imagine that Captain Lee isn’t exactly the type to enjoy reality TV. Yet, even he had to admit there was a layer of seduction to Bravo’s shows, and he wasn’t just talking about literal sex appeal.

Captain Lee got sucked in by Bravo

Captain Lee admitted that “there were a couple of moments where I thought, ‘What in the hell am I doing this for?’” But despite his reluctance, he also had to admit, “It was surprising to me how seductive the shows can be once you start watching. And then they end, and you find yourself wanting more, which I thought that would never happen to me.”

Anyone who’s ever watched a reality TV show can probably empathize with Captain Lee. Editors are very good at what they do, and it can be so easy to get sucked into a show. Even the shows that seem the most boring in hindsight have their way of hooking viewers.

And though he had some apprehensions, Kate revealed that the entire show was Lee’s idea in the first place. “He said, ‘I would love a talk show with you and I.’ And I thought, ‘Oh, what a dream that would be. But I can’t imagine how that would ever happen.’ But here we are and it’s perfect timing for both of us, and it’s just so much fun.”

Couch Talk continues Mondays at 10/9c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE THAT REALITY TV IS SEDUCTIVE? DID YOU WATCH COUCH TALK’S FIRST EPISODE? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF KATE AND LEE AS COMMENTATORS?