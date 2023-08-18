Lindsie Chrisley Not Afraid To Have ‘Hard Conversations’ in New Relationship

For Lindsie Chrisley, dating has to be tough. Her family has spent years on reality TV. Her first marriage fell apart. She had a public falling out with her family. And now, her parents are behind bars. It’s safe to say that Todd Chrisley’s oldest daughter will bring some baggage into any relationship she enters, but that’s not stopping her from trying.

The former reality star recently debuted a new relationship on social media, and she’s getting candid about what she’s doing to ensure this one lasts.

Who Is Lindsie Chrisley dating?

Lindsie went Instagram official with her new man, Trent, after the two took a luxurious vacation to Mexico. It was their first solo trip together as a couple, so they were all smiles in the series of photos she shared.

Lindsie captioned the post, saying, “I’ve always been hesitant to travel to Mexico with anyone because it holds a special place in my heart. It’s where I got married.” She continued, “I only ever wanted to travel back there with someone if it truly felt right. I’m so glad we got to experience this trip together and can’t wait to see what our future holds.⁣”

Yes, the caption is a bit dramatic for a simple trip to Mexico with your boyfriend. And lucky for Trent, their future is apparently going to be filled with a lot of difficult conversations. On Lindsie’s podcast, Southern Tea, she shared that she isn’t afraid to “go there” with her new man. Buckle up, Trent.

Lindsie explained, “I’ve said so many times that my current relationship, I’m navigating way differently than I ever have any other relationship.” She continued, “And I am not afraid to have a hard conversation.”

The self-proclaimed Southern Belle elaborated, “I know if the hard conversation happens and we get through the hard conversation and tackle whatever it is together, that the relationship will be that much stronger and healthier on the other side of whatever it is.”

She has a point — you can’t build a solid relationship without navigating difficult conversations. But why does that same logic not apply to her siblings? The last we heard, she blocked them on social media and isn’t speaking to them while their parents spend the next few years in jail. Either way, we’re wishing her and Trent the best of luck!

