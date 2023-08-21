EXCLUSIVE: Below Deck Sailing Yacht Chef Marcos Spaziani Opening New Beverly Hills Restaurant

Marcos Spaziani is well remembered for his time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht despite only appearing for one season. Not only did he craft some of the franchise’s best dishes, but he showed dedication in working even through personal turmoil and injury. Now, Marcos is moving inland to open a new restaurant.

Marcos’ restaurant is what “Beverly Hills is missing”

A source close to Marcos told Reality Tea he will be opening his newest “sensational culinary adventure,” Lou’Mar, with his friend and fellow acclaimed chef, Louis Huh. Lou’Mar will offer “an exquisite blend of tradition and creativity, offering a global cuisine that Beverly Hills is missing.” Each dish offers “classic techniques and contemporary twists … tradition and evolution.”

Moreover, “Lou’Mar aims to bring the effervescent energy of West Hollywood and Downtown LA to Beverly Hills, crafting an unparalleled dining experience. With its grand opening just around the corner, Lou’Mar is set to redefine the Beverly Hills culinary scene, inviting guests on an unforgettable journey of flavor and artistry.”

The restaurant itself is nestled in Nerano Beverly Hills’ upstairs area. It will be available to the public soon, with our source writing, “Lou’Mar will host its grand opening on September 20” with dining available Wednesday through Saturday. As for how to get in, reservations are a must, and “will be available on Resy soon.” You can follow @loumar.la to stay up to date.

Why Marcos is the perfect man for the job

As fans might know, Marcos has unparalleled cooking experience, serving celebrities and officials such as Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, and Barack Obama. At Lou’Mar, he promises to utilize “his rich background from Caracas, Venezuela, infusing Spanish and Italian influences into his creations.”

Chef Louis Huh is equally impressive, never having been to culinary school, but working his way “up the ladder from dishwasher to the head chef at Taste on Melrose” in Beverly Hills. There, he served a number of celebrity clients, just like Marcos. To compliment Marcos, Chef Louis “is best known for his ability to craft exquisite Asian fusion dishes.”

Taste on Melrose is where Marcos and Louis initially met. Lou’Mar will be the second restaurant the pair have opened together, the first being Marlou in downtown Los Angeles. Marlou closed due to unforeseen building maintenance issues. The two also created a wildly popular food truck and a catering service.

TELL US – WILL YOU BE GOING TO LOU’MAR? DO YOU MISS MARCOS ON BELOW DECK? ARE YOU GLAD TO SEE MARCOS STILL COOKING AFTER THE SHOW?