Bravo Producers Insist They Are True Victims of ‘Nasty’ Stars and ‘Toxic’ Bosses in ‘TV Reckoning’

Bethenny Frankel’s push for a reality strike is picking up more and more steam. But now, it’s not just the stars who want part of the union, but production as well. A new exclusive from Daily Mail cites multiple Bravo producers claiming they are also victims of network executives.

Reality producers feel unjustly attacked

One producer who worked on Real Housewives of Dallas said, “I think this is the right time for a change of some sort, but I think the messaging is getting lost. We want better pay, and health care, but when you release a 60-page document with all of these allegations of depriving people sleeping and feeding them alcohol, that feels very different.”

Another former Bravo producer expressed, “I hope that Bethenny will hear the call if she’s sitting here advocating. I’m not saying to take away from the talent needs by any means, but I hope that she can help the production side of it, too. I mean, we’ve all been shouting into the void for years.”

A third producer, “She’s very concerned about talent. And talent is very coddled and very fairly compensated at the Bethenny Frankel stage.” First of all, not all talent is at the Bethenny Frankel stage. Second of all, some evidence of these claims would be appreciated. It’s doubtful that all cast members are treated better than producers.

Producers call stars ‘entitled’

It soon became clear why producers were speaking this way. “I think that cast members, especially people like Bethenny, who are not [the] nicest people, at times, they forget that we are people too.” This producer also claimed they had been “called a lot of derogatory things” by reality stars.

A Real Housewives of Orange County producer also declared there was a “sense of entitlement” among reality stars. Another producer, a working mother, said it was impossible to maintain a work/life balance in the industry.

Of course, most producers are aware of who the real villains are. “[Network bosses] don’t care. They don’t give a sh*t. Sadly, it is [a toxic culture]. I was early on in my career and I was working 15 to 20 hours a day. It’s also just not sustainable.” It always goes back to those at the top.

Why now is the perfect time to strike

But despite any tension between those behind the cameras and those in front, these producers said they firmly stand with Bethenny. “I think it’s a long time coming,” said one. “Right now, we work in an unprotected segment of the industry. There are no residuals, there is no anything to be honest. It’s like lab rats in a social experiment.”

They went on, “It’s all a sham. I get that it’s capitalism at its best but it’s like pure advantage. If you end up taking a reality show to a network, they want to own your show. They’re owning people’s IP and taking people’s creative ideas because they’re not creating a damn thing.”

This producer also credited Bethenny with “lighting the match.” They emphasized the need “to strike while the iron is hot. Right now, everybody is clamoring for content and everyone is being listened to. People are being heard. And if [there are] going to be changes, while there is a mechanism for change, you should speak up.”

