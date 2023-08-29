Bachelorette Alum Hannah Brown Engaged to Adam Woolard

In the scope of the Bachelorette franchise, Hannah Brown had a pretty rough run as the series’ namesake. Hannah chose Jed Wyatt as her fiancé, but it soon came out after the fact that Jed had been in a relationship with another woman during his time on the show.

She’d later go out with Tyler Cameron, her season’s runner-up, but that didn’t blossom into anything either. Despite the romantic losses, Hannah obtained several personal victories in both beauty pageants and Dancing with the Stars.

And her luck in love soon turned around as she met Adam Woolard in 2021 on a dating app. She didn’t know it at the time, but soon enough, she would be engaged to Adam. And his proposal was all too sweet.

Adam proposed to Hannah at their special place

PEOPLE confirmed that Adam proposed to Hannah at Bolt Farm Treehouse on August 24. Hannah confessed she felt so busy that “if he did slip as he was planning, I did not catch on.” Of the proposal itself, she loved “not only the intimacy of the surprise by ourselves, but also how we were able to celebrate with friends and family. And the surprise. I love surprises.”

Reflecting on their relationship, Adam shared he knew Hannah was the one during “The weekend she met my family after a few months of dating. It was so effortless, like she had been a part of the family for years.” He said he loved her “authenticity. She lives and acts from the truest part of herself.”

Hannah said there wasn’t any one specific moment that she knew. “It’s been the accumulation of moments that have made me feel loved and seen and accepted in a way I never have.” She added, “I love his calming presence and big heart. And how he accepts and loves all versions of me … even the crazy version.”

