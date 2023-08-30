Kanye West Exposes Butt to Tourists in Italy

It can’t be repeated enough, but Kanye West needs help. The man is unwell. And while many believe it was his split from Kim Kardashian that sent the music star on a downward spiral, the evidence shows he needed help even before his link to the reality star.

Still, the breakup from The Kardashians figurehead couldn’t have helped. Many saw his new partner, Bianca Censori, as Kanye’s attempt to replace Kim. The two were wed in a non-legal fashion, and all commentators saw it as Ye trying to get under Kardashian’s skin as she moved on.

Recently, Kanye and Bianca have been jaunting around Italy together. That would be more than fine under normal circumstances, but the two have already racked up multiple controversies during their vacation. They were already criticized for their heavy PDA, and now, for public nudity.

Kanye moons tourists next to “wife” and mystery woman

Kanye West spotted getting topped off in Italy by wife Bianca Censori. ?‼️ pic.twitter.com/0a7vaPprTE — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) August 29, 2023

In Kanye’s most recent spotting in Italy, the rapper was seen sitting on the back end of a boat with his pants down, exposing his rear end to passers-by. In the photos from BackGrid, Kanye showed a surprising amount of nonchalance as he bared his bottom in the Venice canals.

While it’s not known for certain why his pants were down, those who viewed the photos speculated that he and Bianca were engaging in oral sex. Kanye and Bianca were joined by the boat’s driver as well as a mystery woman. This woman joined hands with the couple as they walked down the streets of Italy, Kanye walking barefoot.

Kanye’s face was half-covered during the boat ride, and he covered the rest upon exiting. The mystery woman also wore a black head covering along with big black sunglasses. While Italy can be appreciated by anyone — even Kanye — indecent exposure is not the way to appreciate it. And that should go without saying.

