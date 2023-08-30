Pete Davidson Using Ketamine To Treat Depression, Claims Friend

One of Hollywood’s more curious trends is the prevalence of addictions in comedians. Perhaps we notice it more because, in our minds, we rationalize that funny people ought to be happy. So, learning a comedian battles with such demons sticks with us.

One of the more recent examples was John Mulaney. Earlier this year, he shared the story of his intervention, packed with fellow SNL stars. And even more recently, we have another SNL star, Pete Davidson. Pete has been extremely vocal about his struggles with depression, and the addictions that formed as a result.

It was a year ago, in August 2022, that Pete broke up with Kim Kardashian. After splitting from the star of The Kardashians, Pete began seeing Chase Sui Wonders, but they too split after nine months. Many wondered if the recent breakup set him on a new spiral, and that very well may have been the case what with Pete’s newest kick.

Pete picks up ketamine after recent rehab stay

On Saturday, August 26, Pete was opening for Dave Chapel. During his set, he told the audience that he was using ketamine to treat his depression. Page Six reached out to one of Pete’s friends who confirmed that the bit was not an exaggeration.

Ketamine is known for its veterinary uses, particularly as a horse tranquilizer. However, the Food and Drug Administration approved ketamine’s use as a nasal spray in 2019, which is how Pete reportedly ingested the drug. Its use in patients self-medicating their depression continues to grow, and research continues into such effects.

When reached for comment, Pete’s publicist said, “Pete Davidson is not on ketamine.” Pete’s alleged new self-medicating practice came soon after his time in rehab, where he was reportedly dealing with PTSD and borderline personality disorder. Pete’s struggles with depression are no secret, and we genuinely wish him well and hope he’s okay.

