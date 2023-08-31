Simon Cowell’s Son Eric To Audition For Britain’s Got Talent

Simon Cowell has revealed his nine-year-old son, Eric, will be auditioning for the next season of Britain’s Got Talent. Not only that, but the show’s creator and judge thinks that the audition will be “total torture.”

But what exactly will Eric be doing when he takes to the stage? Impressions of his once-grumpy, but now mellowed out father? Cartwheels? Maybe a dance? The Sun has all the details.

Eric plays the drums, but Simon says he’ll be doing something else

“He’s decided that he’s going to audition for Britain’s Got Talent. That is going to be total torture,” Simon joked, backstage at America’s Got Talent.

“I mean, of all the things I’ve ever done, this will probably be the hardest. I said, because he does play drums, ‘Are you going to drum?’ and he said he wants to sing.” Welp. That could make for a super awkward moment if the boy can’t hold a tune…

“I went, ‘Oh God no.'” Simon concluded. “I think he wants to be in a rock band. He loves Green Day. He is really serious about it. I always promised him, ‘No, you stay on this side of the camera darling, stop.’ I don’t know what it is. Maybe because all of these kids are auditioning and now he wants to be up there with his friends.”

One thing’s for sure; it’ll make for some fantastic television.

Of course, with this news will come the detractors. Surely, Simon’s son Eric isn’t able to enter the competition that his dad created. There would be an obvious level of bias there when it came to judging. Other contestants might not get a look in.

Perhaps Eric will perform for fun, show off his vocals, then exit stage left. We’ll find out when Britain’s Got Talent returns in 2024.

