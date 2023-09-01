Travis Barker Rushes Home for ‘Urgent Family Matter,’ Blink-182 Tour Postponed

There’s some scary news coming from Travis Barker. He and his band, Blink-182, are in Europe with tour dates scheduled for the first week of September. However, they just announced that their next week of dates have been postponed as Travis heads back to the United States to deal with an “urgent family matter.” The news has left fans of both punk rock and reality TV shocked and concerned.

Rushing home

Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available. — blink-182 (@blink182) September 1, 2023

The band shared the update on their social media pages. The statement read, “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Before the band postponed their European tour dates, Travis shared some cryptic yet concerning messages on his personal Instagram story. In one post, the drummer was outside of a prayer room. He followed up with a series of pictures from inside the room, and in one shot, a blue sign read, “Together We Pray.”

Although there’s no official word on what “urgent family matters” Travis is attending to, it’s impossible not to think about Kourtney Kardashian during this time. She’s expecting their first child together.

While they haven’t divulged an official due date, Kardashian superfans expect baby news later this fall. The couple announced their pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert earlier this year. Kourtney famously held up a sign saying, “Travis I’m Pregnant.”

We’re sending our best wishes to Travis and his family during this time. We’ll be monitoring this story for updates.

