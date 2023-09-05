Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Confirm Romance by Kissing at Beyoncé Concert

Skepticism immediately arose when rumors started swirling around Timothée Chalamet’s alleged relationship with Kylie Jenner. The skepticism wasn’t helped when the celebrities’ PR teams couldn’t seem to agree on a story.

Eventually, the official report given to the public was that the two were getting to know each other, but not very seriously. But rumors and reports persisted that things were indeed quite serious, which would eventually be confirmed by the celebrities’ teams.

Yet, the star of The Kardashians had not been seen in public with the Oscar winner, which just increased skepticism on all fronts. But on September 4, the two finally put any questions to bed. Maybe.

Timothée and Kylie’s first public outing

Footage obtained by TMZ showed Timothée and Kylie making their relationship public in the most overt way possible. The two were spotted at Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday concert at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The two were standing in the VIP section accompanied by other celebrities, including Kylie’s sister, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, and the Biebers.

The video captured the two chatting, holding each other, dancing, and kissing. Timothée wore a black baseball cap and an athletic zip-up jacket. Kylie wore a black strapless top with an updo and hooped earrings. In one instance, Kylie removed Timothée’s hat and fixed his hair for him. The movie star was also seen smoking a cigarette while happily chatting with his beau.

Clips from the main footage showed Kylie with her arms around the actor’s neck, the two kissing tenderly. The two danced lightly as she held a drink in her hand. Later, the two were packing on the PDA as Timothée kept his arms around Kylie in front of him. The two traded places later on, and the Dune star brought Kylie’s hand to his mouth for a peck.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE COUPLE’S FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE? DO YOU STILL HAVE YOUR DOUBTS?