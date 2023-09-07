Kourtney Kardashian Underwent ‘Urgent Fetal Surgery’ To Save Baby’s Life

Kourtney Kardashian revealed on September 6 that she underwent “urgent fetal surgery” last week to save her unborn baby’s life.

Speaking for the first time, the Kardashians star seemed shocked by the health scare, after three “really easy” pregnancies. “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she wrote on Instagram. A black-and-white photo of husband Travis Barker holding her hand accompanied the post.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband,” she added, “who rushed to my side … to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock.” He would have been in big trouble if he hadn’t. It’s literally his freaking job as a husband.

“And to my mom,” Kourt continued, “thank you for holding my hand through this.”

A very scary medical emergency

The mom of three children with ex Scott Disick described her terror as she was rushed into emergency surgery. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she continued. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies.”

She ended by thanking God for allowing her to leave the hospital “with my baby boy [safe] in my tummy.”

The same day as Kourt’s Insta post, Travis tweeted a similar announcement explaining that he “flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery” that thankfully “went well.”

He and his band postponed their European tour last week when he raced back to Los Angeles to care for his wife and unborn son, calling it only an “urgent family matter.” After thanking everyone for their support, he concluded his tweet: “Tour resumes Friday.”

The Lemme founder announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in June, by holding up a “TRAVIS IM PREGNANT” sign from the audience. She has yet to share when their baby is expected to arrive.

