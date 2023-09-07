Married at First Sight UK 2023 Premiere Date Confirmed

It was just two days ago that the new Married at First Sight UK cast was revealed. Without a doubt, E4 wanted to build on that momentum. And they only have so much time before the new season airs to do so.

The new MAFSUK cast showed a lot of promise. They will even be making history by including the show’s first trans contestant. So, expectations were already high, and fans needed to know when they could expect the new fiancés/fiancées on their screen.

The good news is, the wait will be much shorter than expected. E4 took to their socials to confirm the Married at First Sight UK’s 2023 release date.

E4 announced the premiere by way of their Instagram page, giving fans a “Save the date” card, inviting them to mark their calendars for Monday, September 18, at 9 p.m. in the UK, or 4 p.m. ET. The comments were filled with fans tagging their friends to let them know.

One of the show’s experts, Paul Carrick Brunson, also popped up in the comments to leave three rocket ship emojis. In a separate post on Paul’s page, he introduced the new cast, writing, “HERE COME THE BRIDES AND GROOMS … I’m so excited for you all to finally get to see this series. This has been such an incredible group to work with, and I think you’re really going to love getting to know them.”

Fellow expert, Charlene Douglas, showed up in Paul’s comment section to write, “Woohooo here they are! Can’t wait for the world to meet these beauties!?” And fellow television personality, Anna Williamson, wrote, “As the #1 fan I cannot wait for this!!!!”

Once again, Married at First Sight UK premieres Monday, September 18 at 4 p.m. ET on E4.

TELL US – WILL YOU BE SAVING THE DATE? ARE YOU EXCITED FOR THE NEW CAST?