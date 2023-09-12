90 Day Fiancé Season 10 Trailer Revealed: Six New Couples Join Jasmine and Gino

It’s hard to accurately say how big 90 Day Fiancé has been for TLC. The main series is approaching Season 10 as the spinoffs seem to be continually growing just as well. And 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 will feature some overlap with one of its spinoffs, as revealed in the new cast announcement.

90 Day Fiancé Season 10 features returning fiancés

TLC shared the announcement with PEOPLE, introducing six couples in total for 90 Day Fiancé Season 10. The first couple is one fans of the franchise know well, Jasmine, 36, and Gino, 52. The couple appeared on two seasons of Before the 90 Days. But with Jasmine’s visa secured, she’ll be coming to the US from Panama to make things work with her beau.

Next up is 23-year-old Sophie and 32-year-old Robert. Sophie is originally from the UK, but after meeting Robert online, she decided to head to the US. While she probably expects Los Angeles to be glitzville, she might not be prepared for Robert’s humble lifestyle.

The next couple met all the way back in 2010 at a New Year’s Eve party in Ecuador, and they’ve been holding out for each other ever since. Manuel, 34, will soon travel to America to reunite with Ashley, 31. But all their years apart may present unforeseen challenges.

The in-laws are set to cause trouble

Then there’s the 30-year-old Australian, Nick, who’s heading to America to meet his 23-year-old girlfriend, Devin. The two met on Tinder and fell in love quickly. They spent three weeks together in person which soon turned into a K-1 visa. But the freshness of their relationship and Devin’s “opinionated” family might present some unexpected turns.

Nikki, 47, and Justin, 36, have known each other for 17 years. They met on a dating site in Moldova. But Justin broke things off when he couldn’t accept Nikki’s identity as a trans woman. With more years and understanding at his back, he’s ready to come to America and give it another shot with Nikki.

26-year-old Anali is moving from Peru to Kentucky to meet Clayton, 29. But Clayton’s possessive mother, a language barrier, and housing issues might be this couple’s undoing. And last but not least is Citra, 26, and Sam, 30. Citra’s coming from Indonesia much to her family’s chagrin. Her father is a traveler as well, one who may be unprepared to learn Sam’s “sordid past.”

90 Day Fiancé season 10 premieres October 8 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

