90 Day Fiancé’s Big Ed Discovers He Was a Leprechaun in a Past Life, Apparently

Big Ed Brown is one of those rare reality TV stars whose mere being transcended their time on television. Part of that has to do with his physique, but also his antics, such as putting mayonnaise in his hair.

Big Ed certainly put 90 Day Fiancé on the map, and vice versa. He’s been nearly inseparable from the franchise ever since his debut, appearing most recently on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

On 90 Day: The Single Life, Ed met his current partner, Liz Woods. Fans have eagerly been watching Ed and Liz navigate their relationship together as they each attempt to find love, validation, and healing. But Ed’s healing led him down a strange road this past week.

Big Ed revisited a past life in hypnotherapy

On Monday, September 11, 90 Day: The Last Resort saw Ed undergoing therapy and learning about a past life. He met with therapist Petey Silveira, who uses hypnotherapy to heal trauma through past life regression. Silveira described Ed as “highly sensitive” and “looking for healing.”

Silveira put Ed in a deeply relaxed state and “instructed [his] soul to take [him] back to a lifetime.” With enough relaxation, she asked Ed to describe what he was seeing. It was at that point that Ed revealed he was a leprechaun. Although, his description perhaps sounded more like a jester.

“They would hang me upside down in metal shoes and I would spin,” he explained. “I would entertain people. People would laugh. I was alone. I was a lonely performer, and then they threw me in a hole. They threw me away.” He surmised the “soul lesson” by saying, “I’m not loved.”

In further reflection on the experience, he said, “I mean, it was it was scary. I was made to feel different and inferior, but my humor has gained me more in life than it has hurt me. And now I definitely feel love. And Liz makes me feel love.” Despite the strangeness of the situation, at least some good came of it.

90 Day: The Last Resort continues Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

