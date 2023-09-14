Abby Lee Miller’s High School Event Canceled After Problematic Comments

We don’t talk about Abby Lee Miller often, but when we do, it’s because she’s done something wild. That’s certainly the case today because, once again, her mouth has landed her in hot water.

If you follow Abby on Instagram, then you know that the former Dance Moms star has been making her coins by podcasting, traveling the country, and appearing at dance studios and schools. She’s also trying to launch a new reality show, so these appearances serve as “scouting” events for her to find new talent.

Well, one of her gigs just got canceled because of the eye-raising comments she recently made about her attraction to young athletes. It’s creepy, and Radar Online shared all of the details.

Abby said what?

Of course, we’re all used to Abby saying some wild things out of her mouth. Her whole schtick was berating children and their parents in hopes that they would become better dancers. But now, she has entered into an entirely new territory of weirdness.

During a recent interview on the Sofia with an F podcast, Abby made an extremely bizarre comment about her fascination with high school football players. According to Abby, they’re her “downfall.”

The topic arose when she and the podcast host discussed Tom Cruise’s movie, All the Right Moves, where he plays a high school football player. When the host asked Abby if she was familiar with the film, things got super weird.

“Oh, that’s my downfall. I like the high school football players,” Abby shared. “I still like them.”

Uh, that wasn’t the question, Abby. The host tried to pivot the conversation away, but Abby doubled down. She added, “Not one that used to be in high school, but one that is.”

She’s no longer welcome at this school

Shortly after Abby made the shocking statement, Summit High School in Arlington, Texas, canceled her upcoming event. She planned to host a scouting event later this month, but the school district no longer wants any part of it. Can you blame them? A spokesperson for the Texas school district spoke to the outlet and explained their decision to cancel Abby.

“The facility use agreement for Ms. Miller’s event had not been approved by Mansfield ISD,” the spokesperson stated. “The district will not be moving forward with approval, and the event will not take place at an MISD facility.”

It’s unclear if Abby will try to find a new location for her event in Arlington. She has a slew of scouting events scheduled in the coming weeks. We’ll keep our eyes peeled to see if any other schools decide to keep her away.

