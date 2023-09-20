Will There Be a Below Deck Down Under Season 2 Reunion?

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 aired its final episode on September 18, 2023. With 18 episodes of drama, laughter, and chaos from the crew aboard Northern Sun, many viewers were hoping for a reunion episode to address everything that had gone down. But would Bravo be reuniting the cast for a Below Deck Down Under Season 2 reunion? We now have the answer.

Is there going to be a Below Deck Down Under Season 2 reunion?

No, there will not be a reunion for Below Deck Down Under Season 2.

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph confirmed the news via her Instagram Stories. “I think the biggest question I’ve been asked is, ‘Is there going to be a reunion?’ And sadly not,” she told fans.

“I just think so many thinks went on that season … it would just be too hectic … and I think we’re trying to keep the Luke and Laura situation out of it to protect Margot, which I think is fair enough, and we should all respect that. But yeah, unfortunately, no reunion.”

While disappointing, the explanation certainly makes sense. Disgraced crewmate Luke Jones was dismissed by Captain Jason Chambers when he climbed naked into Margot Sisson’s bunk without permission. She was passed out following a heavy night of drinking alcohol.

Fellow stewardess Laura Bileskalne, was also accused of sexual misconduct in her pursuit of romance with Adam Kodra. She also dismissed the horror of what went down with Margot, both to her face and behind her back.

As both Luke and Laura have shown they’ve not learned from their mistakes in recent weeks, a reunion involving them wouldn’t have been a smart move. What is a shame, is that we can’t see all of the fan-favorites reunite without them. Hopefully, we’ll see some familiar faces return in a Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

