Kim Kardashian Supposedly Dating Odell Beckham Jr.

The streets are talking, and they’re saying that Kim Kardashian has a new romance in her life.

It might feel like it was just yesterday when we were getting daily updates on Kim and Pete Davidson. It’s actually been a whole year since the two called it quits. That means Kim is well overdue for some new love in her life. Right?

Rumors have been floating around that Kim has been “hanging out” with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. According to In Touch Weekly, the two are doing more than just hanging out. They’re dating! Here are all the details.

How did Kim and Odell meet?

According to the outlet, Kim and Odell first met over the summer in the Hamptons at Michael Rubin’s infamous white party. The billionaire’s bash brings together droves of A-list celebrities every summer. Allegedly, Kim and Odell hit it off at the party this year. That’s where the romance started to blossom.

The Kardashian family doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to dating famous athletes, but Kim and Odell have been getting closer since the white party. According to a source close to the family, he even attended a family birthday party recently. Meeting those closest to Kim surely has to be a positive sign.

The insider said, “They’re dating and Odell even went to Kim’s in Calabasas to meet the whole family during one of [Khloé Kardashian‘s kid’s] birthday parties a few weeks ago.”

Kim and Odell haven’t officially confirmed their romance. But, if he’s already popping up at family gatherings, it’s only a matter of time before he makes his debut on The Kardashians.

