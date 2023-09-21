Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Not Yet ‘Official’

When people found out that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were seeing each other, everyone saw the pairing as strange, even by celebrity relationship standards. Social media commentators wondered what the two would have in common, let alone talk about.

Nevertheless, the relationship persisted past the commentary. Things started out casual but reports gradually came out that the two were getting more and more serious. Still, The Kardashians star and the Oscar winner only ever saw each other in privacy.

That is, until Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday concert where the two packed on the PDA together. Not only were they very unashamed in front of other audience members, but also members of Kylie’s family. So, things seemed official from then on out. Until now.

Kylie and Timothée’s “strong bond” is casual?

An insider close to Kylie spoke with Us Weekly about the new relationship. “Although they’re not official yet, they have a really strong bond and spend as much time together as possible. Things are going really good and friends think they make an adorable couple.”

Kylie’s loved ones have reported that Timothée brings out “a whole other side of her,” according to the source. “They’ve never seen her so happy and they love the qualities Timothée brings out in her. She can totally be herself, and she’s much more laid back with him than she’s been in past relationships.”

Beyond that, there’s a genuineness between the two. The insider shared, “Timothée has proven he doesn’t care about the superficial things because he likes her for her.” Reportedly, Kylie has had an “ease about her” throughout her new romance. It’s good that the pair seem happy. But if making out at a Beyoncé concert doesn’t make a couple official, what does?

The Kardashians Season 4 starts streaming September 28 on Hulu.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KYLIE AND TIMOTHÉE ARE MILKING THEIR UNOFFICIAL STATUS? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE COUPLE?