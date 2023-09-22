First Trailer for Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge Arrives

The biggest show of 2021 is getting the reality TV treatment. Netflix previously announced that Squid Game was being developed into a reality TV competition show. Well, the time has come. They just dropped the first teaser trailer for Squid Game: The Challenge, and it honestly looks just as bonkers as you would have imagined.

Attention players

456 real people.

4.56 million dollars.

Squid Game: The Challenge begins November 22. pic.twitter.com/bxu0wSBNr5 — Netflix (@netflix) September 22, 2023

Somehow, Netflix managed to bring together 456 contestants. They dressed them up in Squid Game uniforms and challenged them to compete in a series of games based on the hit show. The winner will receive a $4.56 million prize – the biggest cash prize in reality TV history.

In the trailer, we got a glimpse of some of the games the contestants will be playing. It looks like Netflix spared no expenses. They’ve created new games for this competition, but they also completely recreated some of the iconic challenges and sets from the original show. In one scene, we see hundreds of players dashing for their lives in a replica of the red light, green light game. There’s also a shot showing the glass stepping stone bridge, inspired by the nail-biting fifth game from the show.

Of course, Netflix isn’t actually murdering their Squid Game contestants like the wealthy showrunners on Squid Game. However, with $4.56 million on the line, it’s not going to take long for Squid Game: The Challenge to get nasty. These players are going to be doing the most. In the trailer, one contestant remarked, “4.56 million dollars? People do a whole lot worse for a whole lot less.” It’s about to get interesting.

Squid Game: The Challenge consists of 10 episodes, and it hits Netflix on November 22.

