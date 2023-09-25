Sister Wives: Janelle and Kody Brown Still Own $170K Property

This season on Sister Wives, viewers witnessed the end of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown’s 29-year spiritual marriage. As she faced life as a single woman, Janelle worried about her uncertain future.

Following her and Kody’s huge screaming match right before the holidays, Janelle faced a stark reality. “I have nothing financially,” she admitted. “Any kind of savings, money, and everything is tied up in this property.” Property records confirm that Janelle and Kody still jointly own the Coyote Pass parcel, which is worth $170,000.

“I am a smart woman and I have done this very dumb thing,” Janelle said. “I’m really stuck. I’m 50 and I have nothing.” The U.S. Sun has the details.

The end of a dream

“It feels like Kody and I are no longer going to be a couple,” Janelle said after the blowout with Kody. “It was that dramatic. There had been so much build-up … but [it felt like] we’re done.” Once both parties start throwing the F-bombs back and forth, it’s pretty much over.

“It took me a half hour to overcome the shock of the conversation,” she continued. “I called him and I said: ‘Come get your stuff.’ In my mind, he’s out of the house.”

“He [thinks] he can’t leave a wife because [it looks bad for] him,” Janelle added. “So his pattern seems to be [that] he ignores that person … He doesn’t want the responsibility of being the husband who says, ‘I don’t want to be married anymore.’”

The Brown family purchased the Coyote Pass property when they moved from Las Vegas to Flagstaff in 2018. At the time, the plan was to divide the property into five parcels and build five homes: one for each of the four wives and a man cave for Kody. But that plan started to crumble when Christine Brown left the family in December 2021. Janelle followed suit a year later, and Meri Brown left in January 2023. Kody’s legal wife, Robyn Brown, is now his only wife.

