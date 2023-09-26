Jersey Shore Star Slammed for ‘Sliding Into Messages’ of Married NFL Star

Drama on the gridiron!

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick, 37, has been on the receiving end of the ire of New York Jets player Nick Bawden’s wife, Alexis Bawden. This is for apparently “sliding into the Instagram DMs” of the football star. Despite knowing he is a married man.

The NFL star’s wife shared a screenshot of the supposed direct message the MTV star sent to her hubby. It was a single sentence that said, “See u soon.”

Don’t message married men

In a since-deleted TikTok video, Alexis said, “I just want to say if you’re a fan of her, that’s weird. You don’t message a married woman’s man… weirdo.” Hmm, don’t get involved with married men? I guess Alexis is not a fan of reality TV, where everyone is fair game regardless of marital status.

Nick’s wife shared in another video (also deleted) that Angelina messaged her back the next day. She accused the Jersey Shore star of seeming incoherent in the long message she sent calling out Alexis for her childish behavior.

Angelina then went to her own IG to address the mess, saying, “The s**t being told about me sliding into a married man’s Instagram has gotten out of control. His wife is clearly a clout chaser, and I only spoke to players I knew in a friendly way.”

She accused Alexis of “making this up” and said she would have a lawyer send the NFL star’s wife a cease and desist soon.

Done with it

Alexis wasn’t intimated, though, and replied to this by creating another TikTok video where she said, “This is the last video I’m gonna make about this because I genuinely don’t care about it anymore.”

Before she logged off for the last time, though, she said that she had receipts of the DM and called Angelina a “weirdo.”

Nick and Alexis were married in July and have a young daughter named Skylar. On the other hand, Angelina is currently engaged to fiancé Vinny Tortorella. They are both part of season 7 of Jersey Shore.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 PM ET.

