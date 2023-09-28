Are Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Really Dating?

Nearly a week ago, reports came out that Kim Kardashian was now dating Odell Beckham Jr. The most recent trailer for The Kardashians Season 4 saw Kim discussing her love life. “I just need new vibes,” she said. “I need people to know that I’m single.”

Well, her wish must’ve been granted with a new flame walking into her life in the form of an NFL star. Reports said Kim and Odell met over the summer at Michael Rubin’s white party. The reality star hit it off with the professional athlete, and the two started dating from there.

Reports also claimed that Odell accompanied Kim to a family birthday party and met the whole Kardashian clan. But neither Kim nor Odell legitimized any of the reports. New sources suggest the pair are denying the previous rumors. Sort of.

Kim and Odell “are not dating,” but…

A new source close to the Kardashians came forward and spoke with The Messenger about Kim and Odell’s alleged romance. “She has been friends with Odell for years. They are not dating,” the source claimed. “They have gone out a few times, but are usually with a group of friends.”

The source added, “She’s having fun. Kim is open to dating but doesn’t want commitment. He makes her laugh and is very low-key, which Kim enjoys. She is focused on her kids.” This source must’ve gone to the Kylie Jenner school of publicity with all this talk of just “having fun.”

If anything, it sounds like the initial reports were indeed true, but the only thing Kim wanted to clarify was the label. It’s just like Kylie; one has to wonder how long The Kardashians stars will play a game of “will they, won’t they” with their respective flames.

The Kardashians Season 4 continues streaming Thursdays on Hulu.

