Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Defended by Friend: ‘Not a Homewrecker’

Looks like Robyn Brown has friends in her corner. The 44-year-old Sister Wives star has faced a lot of backlash on social media following rumors she “plotted” to break up Kody Brown’s marriages with Meri Brown, 52, Janelle Brown, 54, and Christine Brown, 51.

Robyn’s friend, Kendra Pollard, spoke out. She has appeared on several episodes of the TLC hit show, debunked that narrative as “100% false” and frankly unfair to her friend.

Setting the record straight

According to OK, she said “I want to set the record straight on the fact that everybody is convinced that Kody actually planned to bring Robyn in to ruin his marriage. None of that is true.”

She added that Robyn’s arrival and subsequent relationship with the Brown patriarch was not a “premeditated plan.” In fact, Robyn came into the picture through Meri, according to Kendra. Meri introduced Robyn to Kody and the family.

Kendra also pointed out that Kody wasn’t even initially interested in Robyn because she was divorced with kids. He eventually overcame this during their relationship and married her in 2010.

Kendra made sure to add that it wasn’t even until Kody and Robyn were engaged that he started having private outings with her. Well, as private as they can be with a film crew in tow.

“Robyn is not a homewrecker, and their marriage was not premeditated,” she asserted.

Trouble in paradise

Kendra also didn’t appreciate that everyone seemed to believe everything would be fine if not for Robyn when the truth is Kody had issues with all his wives. “They are portraying Robyn as a selfish person who demanded all of Kody, but the truth is Kody had a very rigid schedule, and it rarely changed.”

For Kendra, it was clear that Kody and Meri and Kody and Christine had problems already. They had little or nothing to do with Robyn. She just became a catalyst for the issues that were already there.

“To sit here and blame Robyn when she’s not even present in their homes that she’s the cause of the breakups is completely false,” Kendra said.

If anything, Robyn became a sounding board for Kody’s miseries as, according to Kendra, he pleaded with her constantly to help him fix his issues with Meri and Christine.

Ultimately, everything is public and is often open to interpretation, which could go either way. What’s clear, though, is that everyone needs a friend like Kendra to have their back.

