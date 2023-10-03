Love Island UK Winners Jess and Sammy Split After Just Two Months

Well, I can’t say I didn’t see this one coming, but I thought they’d at least last until Christmas. Love Island UK winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root have split just two months after the show ended. Deciding that they are “better off as friends,” the pair worked through multiple red flags on screen to scoop the £50,000 prize. It appears as though the outside world has proven too tough of a challenge for the two, however.

MailOnline had all the details, but not much juice.

Calling it quits

“Jess and Sammy have called it quits,” a source revealed. “Things have changed since leaving the villa, and Jess has realized they’re better off as friends.” This is despite their recent red carpet appearances, including the National Television Awards in London. It would be interesting to know exactly what has “changed” and if there’s any wrongdoing from either party.

During his tenure on Love Island, Sammy was questioned by audiences about his intentions. His head turned multiple times, and he even admitted that Jess wasn’t his usual type. Sammy recoupled with Amber Wise during the Casa Amor portion of the show, but when he returned to the main villa, he said he had made a mistake. Jess had previously admitted she thought men took “advantage” of her natural kindness, which viewers worried was happening all over again.

So, it came as a shock to everybody when the pair beat out fan-favorite couple Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki to the top spot. For their part, they still seem to be going strong on the outside. Third place couple Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde also appear to still be together, with Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble – who finished in fourth place – still riding the love wave.

TELL US – ARE YOU SHOCKED JESS AND SAMMY SPLIT? SHOULD THEY HAVE WON LOVE ISLAND?