The Golden Bachelor Episode 2 Recap: Happy Birthday Gerry!

After a successful first night, viewers have been highly anticipating the rest of Gerry Turner’s journey on The Golden Bachelor. During the second episode, Gerry had the opportunity to go on dates with many of the women and started to really build connections. From an amazing first date to a doubtful First Impression Rose recipient, here is everything that went down during the second episode of The Golden Bachelor!

The women move into the mansion!

After making it through the first rose ceremony, the remaining 17 women were eager to explore the mansion. During the first few moments of the episode, the women expressed some shock at their new living quarters. They were particularly surprised to see bunk beds, with Sandra noting that she has had “too many knee replacements” to climb any ladders. We feel you Sandra!

Time for the first one-on-one!

(Bachelor Nation/YouTube)

The bunk bed dilemma is quickly brushed under the rug, when Jesse Palmer enters the mansion with the season’s first date card. Ironically, some of the women do not even know what it is, so Jesse explains that they must open it. It’s revealed to be a one-on-one date, and the lucky winner is Theresa!

While Theresa gets ready for her date with Gerry, Susan helps her get ready and curls her hair. Awe! When Gerry arrives, Susan and the rest of the women cheerfully send Theresa off on her date. However, things start off on a slightly awkward note, when Gerry realizes that his headlights aren’t working. To make matters worse, it’s his first time driving on a California freeway. Oh no!

Gerry eventually gets them safely to their destination, a diner! The pair start off by ordering a chocolate shake and a side of fries to share, and begin to discuss their pasts. Theresa reveals that she was married to her husband for 42 years, before he passed away from a kidney infection. Gerry responds by saying that Theresa’s story is similar to his own, and admits that he feels really understood by her.

After a deep dinner conversation, the mood lightens when a dance party breaks out at the diner. Gerry and Theresa join in on the fun, where Gerry eventually gives Theresa a rose. Talk about setting the bar high for one-on-one dates on The Golden Bachelor!

(Bachelor Nation/YouTube)

Next up is the group date, which Gerry admits he is unsure how to navigate. The group date activity is revealed to be a romance novel cover shoot, done by none other than Franco. Franco tells the women that they have 10 minutes to change into a fun outfit, which leaves them scrambling to put their best looks together.

Gerry even throws on a wig himself, and really has some fun with the women. The themes of the photo shoot range from “Islands of Paradise” to “Summer of Love,” along with motorcycles and wedding gowns.

Speaking of wedding gowns, one woman feels particularly emotional when she puts one on. Nancy explains that she had not worn a wedding dress since she had married her late husband, who was the love of her life. During their shoot, Nancy opens up to Gerry about her feelings, who of course handles them graciously. Gerry tells Nancy that he can relate to her, and shares a story about remembering his late wife Toni in a similar way.

Gerry has great conversations with a few of the other women as well, including Leslie. He was happy to see that Leslie also had two hearing aids, just like he does! However, at the end of the date, Gerry gave the group date rose to Nancy. Great choice, Gerry!

Gerry’s surprise birthday BBQ

ABC/John Fleenor

After a successful one-on-one and group date, Gerry heads back to the mansion for an expected cocktail party. However, he soon finds out that the women threw him a surprise party, since it is his birthday after all! Gerry is elated, and Susan pulls him aside for the first conversation.

The camera then pans to Faith, who did not receive a date this episode. Despite receiving the first impression rose, Faith now feels insecure in her relationship with Gerry. Faith opens up to Gerry, who makes her feel better after learning more about her. Gerry also has great conversations with several of the other women, including Joan who he even climbs up in a bunk bed to chat with!

The second rose ceremony

ABC/John Fleenor

Time flies, and it’s already time for the second rose ceremony! Gerry says that it will be a difficult night for him, as he already considers all of the women to be his friends. Faith expresses worry again, but is nonetheless one of the first women to receive a rose. Kathy gets the final rose of the night, which means that Natascha, Peggy, and Jeanie are going home.

Gerry shares emotional goodbyes with the three women, and is later comforted by Jesse. Shortly after, Gerry shares a toast with the remaining 14 women, and expresses excitement for the weeks to come!

In a funny post-credits scene, Natascha suggests that the producers do rose ceremonies in chairs from now on. Excellent point, Natascha; we hope they take your advice on that one!

The Golden Bachelor continues Thursday nights on ABC.

TELL US – WHO IS YOUR FAVORITE CONTESTANT ON THE GOLDEN BACHELOR SO FAR?