Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher Loves ‘Authenticity’ of The Golden Bachelor

ABC’s new series, The Golden Bachelor, is officially Bachelorette-approved.

Season 12’s JoJo Fletcher recently chatted with The Messenger about her partnership with a dog food brand, but she also dished on the ground-breaking new series. As one of the few success stories from Bachelor Nation, JoJo knows a thing or two about reality TV dating, and she had nothing but praise for The Golden Bachelor. She thinks it’s the real deal.

JoJo has spoken

“I gotta tell you this is the first season that I have not missed the premiere,” JoJo told the outlet. “I always kept up with the show, but not as intently as I’m ready to pursue the Golden Bachelor this season. I love this show.”

So what is it about Golden Bachelor that JoJo loves? Well, pretty much everything. She said there’s just something more authentic about this crop of daters compared to what you usually see on these dating shows. That’s something that comes with age.

“After watching the last two episodes, there’s just a clear authenticity to The Golden Bachelor,” she explained. “These people in this phase of their life, they’re not putting on a front. They’re not putting on a show. They’re exactly who they are. They are not there for Instagram followers or fame. It’s just the most genuine, authentic, wholesome show that I’ve seen in a while and I think people are loving it.”

JoJo said that seeing these daters being their authentic selves makes her excited to be 70. She’s also bullish about the opportunity for ABC to expand on the Golden Bachelor concept. Naturally, JoJo wants to see them take on The Golden Bachelorette.

“It has to go Golden Bachelor then Golden Bachelorette and 100 percent I am here to support,” JoJo said. “I’m here to be involved because I think this is one of the greatest things the show has done ever.”

You can catch JoJo’s current obsession, Golden Bachelor, every Thursday night at 8/7c on ABC.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH JOJO THAT GOLDEN BACHELOR FEELS MORE AUTHENTIC THAN THE BACHELOR? WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE A GOLDEN BACHELORETTE NEXT?