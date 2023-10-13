Savannah Chrisley Finds It ‘Tough’ Having Custody of Brother and Sister

Savannah Chrisley opened up about raising her brother and sister after her parents were sent to federal prison.

Life for the Chrisley Knows Best star has been rough the last few years. Not only did her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, get slapped with lengthy prison sentences following the court’s guilty finding on fraud charges, but their family reality shows got the axe — leaving Savannah to fend all for herself.

Although Savannah and the rest of her family have spoken publicly on their many podcasts and in interviews, the 26-year-old told her co-stars on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test about her pressure and guilt while raising her 10-year-old sister and 17-year-old brother.

During an episode of Fox’s Special Forces, Savannah spilled all the beans on why she signed on for the show. “I think a big thing was this was the last show I watched with my parents before they left,” she said, reported by E! News. “My mom watched it. She was like, ‘You could do that.'”

Since gaining custody of her siblings, Savannah has overcome challenges she never thought she would face. “I have custody of my 10-year-old sister and my 17-year-old brother,” she told her co-stars. “It’s tough, and I missed the first Father’s Day. I’m not there, and that’s what sucks, not having that contact while I’ve been gone.”

Even with a bit of encouragement from those around her, Savannah still wants people to know that life without her parents has been more challenging than ever.

“With all due respect, you don’t know what it feels like to have both your parents in federal prison and having to take custody of a 10-year-old and 17-year-old, that’s the thing,” she noted. “I feel like sh*t for not being there. I think just for the first time in my life, I actually love two people more than I love myself.”

