Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay Slams Taylor Swift Fans as ‘Obnoxious’ at Travis Kelce’s NFL Games

Not everyone is living for the new Swifties and NFL coalition. Seemingly overnight, Taylor Swift’s fans became die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fans thanks to her new relationship with KC’s tight end, Travis Kelce. The NFL has wholly embraced its new Swiftie followers. However, Rachel Lindsay, a longtime football fan, isn’t loving the media frenzy surrounding their new relationship.

The Bachelorette star recently sat down on The View’s Behind the Table podcast, and she didn’t mince any words when talking about the new relationship. She said she “hates” the way people are obsessing over this relationship. It sounds like she’s ready to move onto the inevitable breakup album that’s going to come from this romance.

Rachel Lindsay vs. The Swifties

Rachel is never afraid to be honest — even when talking about the world’s biggest pop star. On the podcast, the host asked Rachel how she felt about the “exhausting” media coverage coming from Travis and Taylor’s relationship. Rachel didn’t hold back when she answered, seemingly forgetting how rabid Taylor’s fanbase is.

“Yeah, hate it. Hate it. There’s no other emotion that comes out of me than hating it,” Rachel said.

“It’s a little obnoxious, the Taylor Swift fans. Love that you’re into the sport, but they’re not — they’re into the Taylor-Travis Kelce of it,” she said. “It’s too much information. The media is playing into it too much.”

Rachel proceeded to explain that she felt the fan-driven frenzy was “disrespectful” to the sport of football. Who knew a football game was such a prestigious event?

She explained, “People are coming to games wearing shirts that say ‘Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’ It’s just a little disrespectful to the sport and to the game and even to Travis Kelce. I know I’m being so negative. I just can’t see the fun.”

After a solid minute of being a hater, Rachel did finally come across one silver lining. She noted how this attention has been “amazing” for Travis’s career as he has “crossed over into a whole new audience.” Thank goodness she found that one nice thing to say because otherwise, the Swifties likely wouldn’t take too kindly to this kind of negativity.

