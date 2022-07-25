90 Day Fiancé Recap: Last Sip Single

Last night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance was interesting. The 90 Days are finally drawing to a conclusion for many of the couples. It’s time to either put up or shut up. The only problem is for some of the matches aren’t quite ready to do so. Honestly, I am confused why anyone would go as far as to leave their friends and family to go to another country if they weren’t sure they wanted to marry their partner. That begs to question is there another reason beyond love, that would compel someone to go that far. The answer is yes! I will leave it up to you to decide who may be plotting in the background.

Kara and Guillermo tie the knot. Thais’ uncertainty deepens in Massachusetts. Emily discovers Kobe is looking at the future differently. Shaeeda gets unexpected advice from Bilal‘s mother. Mohamed makes a big move. Jibri and Miona move out. Let’s get straight to the recap.

Kara, 29 (Charlottesville, Virginia) and Guillermo, 23 (Venezuela)

Guillermo and Kara are finally tying the knot in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by friends and family. He has decided to put their issues aside and trust that things will change for the better once they are married. Insert side eye here. It’s not impossible. But I doubt she will be willing. She even admitted it to her friends at her bachelorette. Guillermo better get ready for late nights, bars and controlling behavior. I believe Kara loves Guillermo; she just doesn’t see a need to do anything differently. Hopefully they will be able to grow together as their relationship progresses.

Emily, 29 (Salina, Kansas) and Kobe, 34 (Cameroon)

Kobe’s friend Temperature is still making his thoughts known about Emily and her controlling behavior. He even recommends that they move to Ohio where Kobe will have the support of a large African community. Of course, that infuriates Emily because she is totally comfortable being the queen of the castle in her family’s home. When Kobe learns that she has already made plans about their living situation without discussing it with him, he pushes back. When she realizes the heat on her, she turns things back on him. She is upset that Kobe shared the news about the baby with Temperature. SMH… What is the big deal? That is his friend who doesn’t even live in the same area, who would he tell that would affect her?

After Emily discovers Kobe has been looking at apartments in Ohio, she is furious. She goes out to barn to confront him and tell him that she no intention of moving anywhere. Kobe begins to feel like he is the only one making sacrifices in their relationship. I’m glad he finally sees things how they are. It’s funny how Emily is worried that Kobe’s friend is a bad influence who wants to control her, but she sees nothing wrong with her making all of the decisions.

Bilal, 42 (Kansas City, Missouri) and Shaeeda, 37 (Trinidad and Tobago)

Shaeeda and Bilal are only days away from the wedding and nothing has been decided in relation to their prenup. In an effort to get some advice, she arranges a meeting with Bilal’s mom. His mom has a lot of great advice and insight into her son. But it’s obvious she is going to advocate for her son, before anyone else. I’m not against the prenup, but I do think it should have protections in place for both parties. Later, Shaeeda decides to take her mother-in-law’s advice and use a gentler approach. When she agrees to just sign the agreement and trust Bilal. He decides to compromise and agree to her terms as well. Hmm… Maybe there is hope yet.

Patrick, 31 (Austin, Texas) and Thais, 25 (Brazil)

There is only a week until Thais and Patrick’s wedding. But she has been confused and sad ever since her father asked her to return home. Despite their issues, they still go to Massachusetts to meet his family and hopefully get married before the end of the trip. Once they arrive at his sister’s house, Thais is friendly and tries to make a good impression. But things get awkward when her father is brought up. Although Patrick and his mom haven’t always had the best relationship, she is very supportive of his pending marriage.

Thais goes wedding dress shopping with Patrick’s sister. It’s crazy to me everything is moving forward full steam ahead as if she hasn’t expressed the desire to go home. She isn’t even excited as she tries on gowns. Patrick’s big sister wants to use this time to get to know Thais’ true intentions and see how serious she truly is about her brother. Later, during dinner with Patrick’s family, they have some tough questions for Thais. After her answers seem vague, his family comes to the conclusion that Thais may not be serious about Patrick.

Yvette, 48 (Albuquerque, New Mexico) and Mohamed, 25 (Egypt)

Mohamed video calls his family to get some advice on his relationship with Yvette. He is shocked that his mother actually agrees with some of the things his fiancé has tried to convey to him. She warns him against trying to control and force his traditions on her, when she is from a different culture. Mohamed must have realized he may be close to losing his green card because he did a complete 360 overnight. After a romantic dinner, he surprises Yvette with flowers and proposal. I guess his mother’s advice had some impact on him, but I am not convinced this new outlook will last. The flowers were nice, but it wouldn’t be enough for me to forget all of the cultural and religious differences that are still unresolved.

Jibri, 28 (Rapid City, South Dakota) and Miona, 23 (Serbia)

It’s been a week since Jibri and Miona were asked about their plans to move. They have decided to move to a rental home in Joshua Tree which is several hours away. Miona is ecstatic to leave and start their lives on their own. In a post interview, his parents express their disappointment that Jibri decided to have the wedding in a place so far they will not be able to attend. Honestly, I don’t think they were all that keen to attend in the first place.

Photo Credit: TLC