Big Brother’s Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Have Welcomed Their Third Daughter

And they said it wouldn’t last. Out of all the Big Brother hook ups, the showmance between Season 19 housemates Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson was the last one I’d have bet on. And that’s saying a lot, considering BB Season 19 was chock full of showmances destined to fail.

Matt Clines and Raven Walton and Mark Janssen and Elena Davies anyone? While swearing up and down during their time in the Big Brother house that their love was real, those two couples actual did what we expected (Julie Chen Moonves be darned) and broke up outside the house.

But not Jessica and Cody. No ma’am. Not only did these two crazy kids sign up for The Amazing Race together, but they actually made it through that show’s season without breaking up. And won the show, to boot, I might add. No small feat.

Jessica and Cody have since gotten married, built the house of their dreams, and welcomed not just one but two babies together, daughters Maverick and Carter. This past March, the couple announced they were expecting their third child together.

Congratulations are now in order. According to US Weekly, Jessica and Cody are now the proud parents of daughter number three. Lest we forget, Cody also has a daughter Paisley from a previous relationship. I think it’s safe to say that Cody’s surrounded.

Atlas Ruby Nickson was born slightly prematurely, arriving 4 weeks before her due date. However, mom and baby are both doing well. Jessica shared, “From the second we met, we’ve always said we wanted a big family. On Saturday morning, we were fortunate enough to add another healthy baby girl to that dream.”

It’s a far cry from where Jessica and Cody started, and they’ve certainly proved me wrong. While clearly not a reality dating show, I think it’s safe to say that Big Brother has actually succeeded where shows like The Bachelor/Bachelorette have failed. Producing successful, lasting, reality relationships that end in marriage and children. Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly? Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder? And weren’t both of these couples also on the Amazing Race? Am I seeing a pattern here? But maybe that’s just me?

[Photo Credit: John Paul Filo/CBS]