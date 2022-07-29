The Bachelorette Contestant Jacob Rapini Apologizes To Gabby Windey

Now that’s how a man takes responsibility for his mistakes: admit he was wrong, offer a sincere and heartfelt apology, learn from that mistake and move on.

Jacob Rapini is apologizing to The Bachelorette co-lead Gabby Windey after catching some heat from fans over the way he spoke to her on last Monday’s episode, as reported by US Magazine.

During his one-on-one time with Gabby, Jacob told her that, while she was “smoking hot” (why do guys think this is a compliment?), if she was “the only person here, I don’t think I could have the heart to continue.” In other words, he liked the other Bachelorette co-lead Rachel Recchia better than her.

Three days after the episode’s airing (what took you so long, Jacob?), he took to his Instagram account to offer a mea culpa. “End of the chapter but not the end of the romance novel [book emoji]. After watching yourself you realize so much of how you need to realign your approach. For me this experience was extremely testing mentally and emotionally,” the Scottsdale mortgage broker began. “If you watched episode 3 you know I used some choice wording when talking to a beautiful woman.”

“I want to take this moment to apologize to @gabby.windey for not taking into consideration her feelings,” Jacob continued. “What I said was ignorant and not appropriate for the moment. I realized you don’t know what someone could be going through or where their headspace is at. Listening instead of explaining would have gone a lot further. Personally, I wouldn’t want anyone to say what I said to me.” I’ll bet seeing Gabby in tears over his comments made him feel pretty small, too.

Jacob added that he has “no excuses” as “what was said was said.”

He further explained, “I can’t go back on the past. I can only learn [from] this moment to understand everyone deserves to be respected. We all make mistakes but as a man I won’t take this for granted. I wish Gabby all the best in her pursuit for love. I know she’ll find it :).”

Jacob concluded his post with a shout-out to both Gabby and Rachel. “I’d like to thank two Queens @pilot.rachel and @gabby.windey plus @bachelornation for giving me a once in a generation experience,” he wrote. “It was without a doubt life changing. I personally have a better understanding of how to exemplify sincerity and love whenever possible. ‘A heart full of faith is better than a soul full of doubt’ . . . have faith [heart emojis].”

Jacob wasn’t the only one speaking out. Amid backlash from Bachelor Nation following Monday’s episode, Hayden Markowitz (who referred to Gabby as being “rough around the edges,”) also backtracked–but never actually apologized–for his harsh words.

“What a night, with so many emotions going on I have to say I have an overwhelming amount of respect for Gabby and Rachel. Looking back I can definitely say I may not be the most eloquent with words at times, but I aimed my heart in the direction of my intentions,” Hayden said on Monday via Instagram.

While Jacob was sent home, Rachel gave Hayden a rose. “Extremely glad Rachel saw me for who I am inside and allowed me to continue the journey with her,” Hayden added. I think it’s more likely that following three rejections, Rachel knew Hayden was a sure bet for accepting her rose, since Gabby had already told her Hayden had said he preferred the commercial pilot over her.

Has Jacob‘s apology to Gabby gone far enough for him to receive Bachelor Nation’s forgiveness? Is it enough to win him a ticket to Mexico for a spot on Bachelor in Paradise? It’s likely some of Rachel and Gabby’s cast-offs will wind up on the beach in Sayulita, so you never know . . .

[Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth]