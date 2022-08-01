90 Day Fiancé Recap: Here Comes The Pride

Last night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance was interesting. Many of the couples have chosen to either get married or are still on the fence. In my opinion, it’s a little late in the game to still have doubts. I probably would have thought about all of that before I had someone leave their country, family and friends. But in true 90 Day Fiance style, nobody thinks about those things until the time clock is about to run out or they just ignore it.

Bilal‘s sister and Shaeeda have different wedding dress visions. Thais is torn between marrying Patrick and going home. Jibri hopes his parents will show up to his wedding. Doubts overwhelm Emily the night before the wedding. Yvette‘s friend questions her decisions. Let’s get straight to the recap.

Bilal, 42 (Kansas City, Missouri) and Shaeeda, 37 (Trinidad and Tobago)

The wedding is in a few days and Shaeeda almost has a heart attack when she sees the dress Bilal’s sister made for her. It is completely different from the style that she asked for. It looks like it’s meant more for the mother of the bride than her. Luckily, this was another prank and his sister quickly presents her with the modern dress she requested. Thankfully she doesn’t flip out like she did about that house when she first arrived.

Two of Shaeeda’s sisters are in town for their wedding. They were already in the states for their studies, so it wasn’t difficult for them to come. Although they are happy for their sister, they also have some concerns about Shaeeda marrying such a strong man from a different country. I don’t think Bilal plans on changing much so she may want to decide now if she can live with his personality.

Patrick, 31 (Austin, Texas) and Thais, 25 (Brazil)

Patrick is trying to keep Thais’ mind off of their problems by taking her on numerous trips. I guess his strategy is to ignore everything until it goes away. Currently, they are in Miami for the day for a yacht party with some of his friends. Although Thais pretends to have a good time, she would much rather be at home working out their issues. While on the boat, she vents to one of Patrick’s female friends about their situation. She wants to marry him, but doesn’t want to hurt her father by going against his wishes. His friend is shocked to hear that Thais is still so unsure. She advises her to tell Patrick the truth now, if she doesn’t plan to go through with the wedding. Patrick has already gone through one divorce and no one wants to see him go through that again. Unfortunately, he may be in for the same fate if something doesn’t change quickly.

Patrick takes Thais to dinner to talk. She immediately jumps right in to all of the things that concern her about their relationship. She even demands that he kick his brother out of the house. Patrick isn’t comfortable just throwing his brother out without giving him some time to find an alternative. With only three days until the wedding, he is finally realizing that their problems are much bigger than he thought.

Later, Patrick calls Thais’ dad in hopes of getting his blessing to get married. He knows that her father’s opinion bears a lot of weight and wants to try to change his mind. But Thais’ father isn’t having it. He immediately says no. I don’t understand why Patrick and Thais would wait to the last minute to try to resolve this situation.

Ariela, 30, (Princeton, New Jersey) and Biniyam, 31 (Ethiopia)

It’s finally Ariela’s and Biniyam’s wedding day! The have both made compromises to make the other person happy on their big day. She didn’t want to invite Biniyam’s family, particularly his sisters because of their estranged relationship. While he didn’t feel comfortable with a Jewish ceremony, he agrees to support his wife-to-be. I have to admit, she looks beautiful on her wedding day from her dress to the makeup. They both exchange their simple vows surrounded by friends and family. Hopefully their happiness continues to last and their arguments become less frequent.

Yvette, 48 (Albuquerque, New Mexico) and Mohamed, 25 (Egypt)

Yvette meets with friend to update her on her romantic date with Mohamed, the night before. She no longer has doubts after he re-proposed and presented her with a nicer engagement ring. But her friend isn’t as impressed and quickly brings her back to reality. They don’t want her to ignore their problems just because of one good night. I totally agree. These two are probably the last ones who should continue with their plans to marry. Their issues aren’t going away and neither wants to compromise.

Yvette and Mohamed have a beautiful ceremony outside. Both are overcome with emotion as they recite their vows. Well Yvette got what she wanted, I just hope she is ready to deal with comes along with that. After his talk with his mother, he has decided to be more open to his wife’s culture. I guess we will see how long that lasts. If there was one couple that I thought was making a big mistake it would be this one. They have some big issues that they both have decided to ignore to get married and/or a green card. I hope things work out for the best, but I fear the worst.

Jibri, 28 (Rapid City, South Dakota) and Miona, 23 (Serbia)

Jibri and Miona arrive at their AirBnB/wedding venue and it is actually nice. Honestly, I wasn’t expecting much considering their budget. Jibri’s grandmother also shows up to not only support them, but to officiate the wedding as well. He admits that he isn’t necessarily ready to get married, but he believes that he and Miona will grow together. Later, Jibri begs his mother to come to his wedding which she denies. I understand she is trying to get him to grow up, but I think she could still do that and still attend his wedding. Obviously, he is disappointed to hear that his mom won’t budge, but she does give her blessing which makes him happy.

Emily, 29 (Salina, Kansas) and Kobe, 34 (Cameroon)

Kobe and Emily’s wedding is one day away and her entire family is in town for their big day. At their rehearsal dinner, Kobe, Emily and her parents don beautiful traditional garb from his region of Africa. During dinner, Emily becomes overwhelmed and voices her doubts to Kobe. He is offended that she would question his motives given everything they have been through. He can’t believe that a day before their wedding, she still doesn’t trust him. Of course, Emily only thinks about her own feelings and doesn’t understand why he would get upset rather than reassure her.

TELL US: DOYOU THINK JIBRI’S PARENTS SHOULD HAVE COME TO THE WEDDING? DID YVETTE MAKE A MISTAKE MARRYING MOHAMED? WILL THAIS GO AGAINST HER FATHER AND MARRY PATRICK?

Photo Credit: TLC