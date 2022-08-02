Real Housewives Of Miami’s Dr. Nicole Martin Sells Home To Jeff Bezos’ Parents For $44 Million

What happens when Jeff Bezos’ parents come knocking and asking to buy your house for $44 million? First, you sign on the dotted line, and then, you start packing your bags. According to a report from TMZ, The Real Housewives of Miami’s Dr. Nicole Martin and her partner, Anthony Lopez, are doing just that, and they’re moving out of their Miami mansion after getting an irrefusable offer from the Amazon founder’s parents.

Between the private jet flights and showcasing their gigantic home, Dr. Nicole and her partner made it very clear in their debut on The Real Housewives of Miami that they are next-level rich, and with the recent sale of their mansion, they just got a little richer.

Dr. Nicole, an anesthesiologist, and Anthony, an attorney, spent over a year renovating their 9,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style home. According to a profile by Architectural Digest, the couple upgraded the pad to include a few modest perks, like a wine cellar, a 20-seat movie theater, and a hydraulic car lift to help keep their luxury cars properly stored. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a Miami mega-mansion without a sprawling swimming pool, tennis courts, and marina.

“It was really important that the house felt cozy and homey,” Nicole told the outlet. “Sometimes, when you take on large-scale renovations like this, the house could end up feeling cold. We didn’t want that.”

There’s certainly nothing cold about $44 million, and what’s wild about this real estate sale is that Nicole and Anthony weren’t even planning on selling their home. Jeff Bezos’ parents approached the RHOM stars with an offer.

Allegedly, the grandparents of Amazon had just bought a different $34 million mansion in the same neighborhood, and since one estate isn’t enough, they decided to put an offer in on a second one. After all, the only thing better than one multimillion-dollar mansion in Miami is two multimillion-dollar mansions in Miami. Not everyone can relate.

So, with the $44 million house sold, Dr. Nicole and Anthony are officially in the market for a new home. They also got engaged at the beginning of the year, so overall, it’s an exciting time in their household. There’s been no word on a wedding date, so we’ll have to keep an eye on them to see which comes first, the wedding or the new house.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]