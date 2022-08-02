The Bachelorette Alum Rachel Lindsay Explains Keeping Marriage With Bryan Abasolo Private

Five years after meeting her husband Bryan Abasolo on national television, former The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay has firmly drawn the blinds against the outside world intruding on her private life.

When fans began questioning Rachel about why she’s not posting photos with Bryan, she clarified her current social media policy in a blog post, as reported in People.

“Let me be frank, Bryan is none of your business,” Rachel wrote. “I am joking . . . well, half joking. I totally understand the reasoning behind the inquiries, the curiosity, and the interest. We met on a reality television show centered on finding love. The audience became invested in our story, our love, and our future.”

Rachel continued, “So quite naturally, the audience wants to know what we are doing, if we are okay, and what is next for our future. They want the love story to still play out for their public perception. But our contractual public story, ended on August 7, 2017.” The Bachelor Nation couple’s decision to go off the grid is the result of all the very public commentary (not all of it positive) following their televised engagement. Can’t say as I blame her. Must be bizarre having total strangers offering opinions about your life and relationship. “Bryan and I choose not to share too much. That is mostly rooted in the origin of our union,” Rachel added. “Meeting in such a public manner allowed so many unwarranted feelings and opinions from complete strangers. We did not want those voices to be louder than the two actually involved in the relationship.” To publicize the blog post, Rachel uploaded an Instagram compilation of some photographic memories with Bryan. She shared a video of the pair walking in a field, a snapshot of the couple in bed and a singing video, too.

Bryan commented on Rachel‘s post, “wow, you went deep into the archives w some of these! [heart emoji, kissy face emoji].”

Good for Rachel for setting some boundaries in her life. She and Bryan, who met on The Bachelorette in 2017 and married in 2019, deserve to live a normal life. I wish them well.

I just hope they let us in on the happy news when their first baby comes along.

TELL US- DO YOU AGREE WITH RACHEL’S DECISION TO KEEP HER PRIVATE LIFE WITH BRYAN PRIVATE? AFTER MEETING IN SUCH A PUBLIC WAY, DO YOU THINK RACHEL AND BRYAN OWE BACHELOR NATION PERIODIC UPDATES ON THEIR RELATIONSHIP?

[Photo Credit: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for SugarHouse Casino]