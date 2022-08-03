Hayden Markowitz Apologizes To Rachel Recchia And Gabby Windey For Behavior On The Bachelorette

Hayden Markowitz has had a tough ride on The Bachelorette. After making some really rough comments about co-leads Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, which were subsequently reported to Rachel by one of the other suitors, Rachel finally escorted Hayden to the door — um, gangway — of the cruise ship they’re currently inhabiting.

“For those who watched tonight’s episode, you saw me at my absolute worst and lowest moment,” Hayden wrote on Instagram, following the most recent episode of the ABC series. “I have always tried to carry myself with humility and respect for others. However, my complete lapse of judgement was not only disappointing but it was absolutely unacceptable. I genuinely want to express my deepest apologies to both Gabby and Rachel for my actions.”

On Monday’s show, Hayden shocked the other contestants and viewers alike when he said Gabby and Rachel don’t “hold a candle” to his ex-girlfriend, while also repeatedly referring to the women as “bitches” during the episode, as reported in Us Weekly.

“I take full responsibility for not being the man I was raised to be in those moments, especially towards these two wonderful deserving ladies who I truly do respect,” Hayden continued. “I really hate how this season ended, but this experience was not one that I was mentally or emotionally prepared for with the current things going on in my life.”

“Despite how everything transpired, it was an amazing experience that I will never forget and will learn from,” the Florida real estate executive continued. “I wish Gabby and Rachel all the best and hope they can accept my apology!”

Rachel, who had given Hayden a rose during the previous week’s episosde, ultimately eliminated him before the Rose Ceremony on Monday’s episode, after his inappropriate comments were revealed to her. He had previously apologized for calling Gabby “rough around the edges” and saying his morals aligned more with Rachel’s.

“What a night, with so many emotions going on I have to say I have an overwhelming amount of respect for Gabby and Rachel. Looking back I can definitely say I may not be the most eloquent with words at times but I aimed my heart in the direction of my intentions,” Hayden apologized (sort of) on July 25 via Instagram. “Extremely glad Rachel saw me for who I am inside and allowed me to continue the journey with her.”

While the latest episode was airing, Gabby took to Twitter to joke, “Caught in 4k Hay,” meaning everything he said was captured on film for all to see. Rachel retweeted the message.

During the time Hayden had been on the show, nearly every interaction between him and anybody else (Gabby, Rachel, the other men) had seemed contentious, like Hayden had a chip on his shoulder the whole time. On Monday’s show, he revealed to Rachel that his beautiful golden retriever Rambo (he showed pictures) was dying of a brain tumor and had just months to live. Even though that could explain at least some of his attitude, I have to ask: if he loved his dog so much and Rambo only had months to live, what was Hayden doing thousands of miles away filming a TV show rather than taking care of his four-footed buddy?

TELL US- WERE YOU GLAD TO SEE RACHEL FINALLY WALK HAYDEN TO THE DOOR? ARE YOU WILLING TO FORGIVE HIS RUDE COMMENTS, TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THAT HE WAS PROBABLY STRESSED ABOUT HIS DYING DOG? WOULD YOU LEAVE YOUR BELOVED PET TO BE ON A TV SHOW IF YOU KNEW THEY WERE DYING?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Dara-Michelle Farr]