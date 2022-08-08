Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Break Up

Not all storms come to disrupt lives, some come to clear the path.

The whirlwind relationship of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson has ended. According to E! News, the couple has called it quits after nine drama-filled months of dating. The couple started creating a buzz about being together when they were first spotted back in the fall of 2021 holding hands at a theme park in Cali.

Kim first met Pete when she hosted Saturday Night Live. The two shared an on-screen kiss during the live taping that allegedly ran ex Kanye West right out of the studio. It is from there the whirlwind relationship began to form. From attending the Met Gala together, to obscurely appearing on The Kardashians, to driving her custom cashmere-colored Rolls Royce around Calabasas, Kim gave Pete a full taste of the glamorous life.

Through the relationship, the two did not seem to catch a break. Kim’s ex-husband even put a diss song about Pete. In true form. the internet expectantly blew up with news of the breakup, with comments such as: “Pete Davidson really got a tattoo of Kim Kardashian and all of her kids just to get left.”

Having come from two totally different worlds, the relationship between the fashion icon and the SNL alum faced all kinds of challenges and was almost cursed from the beginning. With a constant distance and jam-packed schedules between the two, the excitement eventually fizzled. Word is that Kim and Pete had a lot of differences related to age and his immaturity. Another issue is the obvious- Kanye. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, who’s fifth divorce attorney just quit representing him, and has four children with the music and fashion mogul.

Now Kim has left Pete too. With the success of her SKIMS line, the running of the family’s new reality show on Hulu, and co-parenting with Kanye, it is surely hard to ‘keep up’ with what the newly single head Kardashian will be up to next.

TELL US- ARE YOU SURPRISED BY THE SPLIT? DO YOU THINK THEY ARE DONE FOR GOOD?

[Photo Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images]