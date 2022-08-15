Nick Viall Says Rachel Recchia Is “Prioritizing Wrong Things” On The Bachelorette

It’s Monday night and the co-star of this season’s The Bachelorette‘s Rachel Recchia is crying again. This girl needs to find some self esteem and stop taking every guy who doesn’t love her as such a personal rejection. It’s about the journey, sweetheart, not winning everyone’s heart. You only need to win ONE man’s heart, not all of them. Or as former Bachelor Nick Viall says, “This is not a popularity contest!”

On Tuesday’s episode of his podcast, the Bachelor series veteran said he thinks Rachel is focusing too much on potential rejections from her group of suitors. She wasted a whole day crying and feeling miserable in her cruise ship cabin over Logan Palmer saying he was more interested in persuing her co-star Gabby Windey, when she could have been out exploring Bruges, Brussells with guys who really like her.

“I honestly think Rachel, I mean, she seems great, but I think she’s prioritizing all the wrong things right now,” Nick told People Magazine.

Nick, who was featured as a contestant on Seasons 10 and 11 of The Bachelorette, Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, and starred in Season 21 of The Bachelor, said that Rachel‘s focus on Logan admitting he was more interested in Gabby in this week’s episode shows the series’ current run is one of the “more realistic seasons as it relates to, like, modern dating.” Good point, Nick.

“You think about: You go on dating apps and you’re, you’re swiping right [to indicate interest]. And every time you swipe right and you don’t get an immediate match, there’s this sense of rejection,” Nick said. “And oftentimes we will focus on the rejection rather than the connections that we’re making. And it seems like that’s what Rachel is focused on.”

Nick added that it seems Rachel has developed a connection with contestant Tino Franco, to whom she did give a rose by the end of the episode, because he “continues to be extremely vulnerable with me and is able to open up with me even when it’s really hard.”

Nick went on to say that he thinks Rachel would do better to see rejections as “clarity, rather than disappointment,” given how the season has turned out so far. You can’t expect every man to fall in love with you just because you give him a rose.

“At the end of the day, this is not a popularity contest,” Nick said. “This is not about finding 10 guys that you’re into or five guys you’re into. It’s still about finding one person.”

“I think we have to remember that, like, this show is not about to see who can be the most popular, who can get the most ‘swipe rights’ on a dating app,” he added. “It’s about who you can find love with, with just a single person.”

Who would have ever foreseen Nick Viall being the voice of reason? I just wish there was someone on set who would have explained all this to Rachel, so we wouldn’t have to watch her cry and feel sorry for herself every week. It’s getting old.

TELL US- ARE YOU GETTING TIRED OF WATCHING RACHEL CRY AND FEEL SORRY FOR HERSELF EVERY EPISODE? ARE THESE THE TWO MOST INSECURE BACHELORETTES EVER? DO YOU THINK HAVING TWO BACHELORETTES “COMPETING” AGAINST EACH OTHER MIGHT HAVE BEEN A MISTAKE?

[Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV]