The Bachelorette Contestant Nate Mitchell Responds To Cheating Claims

Is there a player in the house? Could be. Bachelorette contestant Nate Mitchell (who is arguably the frontrunner for Gabby Windey‘s heart) is accused of dating two women at the same time before appearing on the show. Is that really all that unusual for this show? Just another day in Bachelor Nation.

“two sides to every story [praying hands emoji] wish u the best,” the Chicago native wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, responding to a Bachelor fan who asked, “why you playing girls?”

Nate’s remark came after a Bachelor-themed poscast discussed the Season 19 contestant’s alleged infidelity, as reported in Page Six.

A woman is claiming to have corresponded with Nate’s ex Kelsey Fankhauser, who said she dated the Chicago native from 2020 to 2021.

Kelsey says that during the time they were dating, Nate had two-timed her with a woman named Laree Starke, and she shared alleged direct messages that led her to believe he had been unfaithful.

“I wish Nate all the best,” Kelsey continued. “I don’t want to affect his future, but it’s important for me to try and prevent another girl from being blindsided by his secrecies.”

Kelsey also alleged that Nate hid his daughter from her, though he proudly spoke of his role as a father during a romantic one-on-one date with Bachelorette Gabby.

“She is my world,” Nate told Gabby of his daughter at the time. “She is my world. Like, a pocket of my heart just burst open for the first time when she said, ‘Dad’ [and] the first time she told me she loved me.”

But apparently, Nate never found the time to tell Kelsey about his little girl in the year and a half they were dating. Not a word about a child who is his “world.”

“I cried for a guy who kept his kid a secret from me for 1.5 years when we were dating, and I found out on reality TV,” Kelsey claimed in a July TikTok video.

It’s a good thing Nate is one of “Gabby‘s Guys,” cause her co-star Rachel Recchia doesn’t need anything else to cry over (although she’ll surely find something). I also forsee some tears in Gabby’s future, when she finds out about Nate’s dishonesty.

I almost feel like crying about him myself, since he’s currently my favorite of Gabby‘s contestants. I’ll do my best to suck it up.

The sad thing is that if Gabby ends up with Nate at the end of this, she’s bound to find out about his other women after the Final Rose. I’m predicting yet another very short Bachelorette engagement. Sorry, Gabby.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth]