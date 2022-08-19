The Bachelor Alum Nick Viall Teases Engagement To Natalie Joy

Could Nick Viall be dreaming of fancy cakes, flowers and yes, wedding rings?

The Bachelor alum admits that he and girlfriend Natalie Joy have absolutely discussed spending the rest of their lives together, as reported by E! Online.

“We talk about it a lot,” Nick said about a possible future engagement. “We’ve been together for two years, we live together. I think we’re both excited about the future and we’ll just see when the next steps happen.”

And like so many romances these days, their love story began when Natalie slid into Nick‘s DMs.

“DMs are a great place to meet people,” Nick has admitted. “My current girlfriend slid in my DMs. Real clever, it said, ‘You’re unreal.’ I guess it was funny. I was more curious, wondering why I was unreal.”

And they’ve been dating ever since.

One way Nick charmed his way into Natalie‘s heart was with his impressive culinary talent. Apparently Nick has big skills in the kitchen.

Fellow Bachelor alum and BFF Ben Higgins confirms that Nick knows his way around the kitchen. “I went to Nick’s and Natalie‘s house and he made pizza that night,” Ben said. “It was really freaking good pizza.”

Bachelor Nation has had a front row seat to Nick Viall’s search for love for years now. After competing in both Season 10 (Andi Dorfman) and Season 11 (Kaitlyn Bristowe) of The Bachelorette, Nick was considered by some to be an obnoxious, arrogant lothario. The guy everybody loved to hate.

But then he was cast on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, where rather than trying to sleep with every pretty girl on the beach, he rehabbed his image into that of a big brother/confidant/giver of relationship advice to the young women on the show.

America fell in love with him again, and Nick was the surprise pick for Season 21 of The Bachelor.

But none of his appearances on any of the Bachelor shows has resulted in a long-lasting realtionship. It took Natalie sliding into his DMs to finally find (we hope) true love.

Good luck, Nick! I’ll look forward to seeing the Save the Date card.

[Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV]