90 Day Fiancé Recap: Tell All Part 2

Last night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance was tense. Nobody was left out of the hot seat. But some had to not only face their actions, but people in their lives Some members of the cast decided to focus on everyone else, while others wanted to steer clear of the drama. If you thought Part 1 was intense, Part 2 did not disappoint. I found myself yelling at the TV at some points, because Jibri was allowed to run wild throughout the entire show. Sigh!

The explosive second half of the Season 9 Tell All jumps back into the heated confrontation between Jibri and Patrick’s brother, John. Mohamed clashes with Yvette’s friend, Jibri storms offstage when confronted by his friend and band mate. Mohammed makes a shocking confession. Let’s get straight to the recap.

Jibri, 28 (Rapid City, South Dakota) and Miona, 23 (Serbia)

If Jibri spent the same amount of time working on his own relationship and family dynamics as he did pointing out everyone else’s problems on the cast, he may be better off. After going back and forth with Patrick’s brother, he gets upset that he doesn’t back down. He then demands that John not be allowed back on stage with him and the rest of the cast. Honestly, I had no issue with what John had to say. Jibri literally was bullying everyone on stage, including the women and then couldn’t take another man giving it right back. Ariela even pointed out that she felt that Jibri was doing the same thing that he is accused John of doing. As the episode continues, He continues to tell the other couples who he thinks won’t last.

Finally Jibri is the one being asked the questions instead of putting his nose in everyone else’s business. He admits that things are still tense between him and his family. He hasn’t seen them since he was last in South Dakota before his wedding. His friend, David is brought out to give his opinion on the situation. David reveals that he wasn’t told about the engagement and wasn’t even invited to the wedding. Jibri gets so upset that David is challenging him that he storms off stage and claims his friend is jealous. Sigh! Let’s be real, that man has his own trucking company, why the hell would he be jealous of Jibri? Miona takes no responsibility for breaking up the group or the problems with her husband’s family. But after a lot of whining from Jibri, he and David are able to hug it out. Jibri is an annoying man child. He comes off as very selfish and spoiled, he can only see his version of events.

Emily, 29 (Salina, Kansas) and Kobe, 34 (Cameroon)

Emily and Kobe share photos of their beautiful children. But they also reveal that their intimacy has taken a backseat now that they have two small children. The topic quickly changes when Emily is challenged about how she essentially forced Kobe to spend the night with her to have sex before being able to see his son after waiting years. She quickly admits her plan wasn’t well thought out and she should have asked him before he arrived. I have had many things to say about Emily this season, but I actually saw a much more caring side of her on the Tell All. She actually seemed rationale and was supportive of others that were attacked. Hopefully this softer side is shown to her husband as well.

Bilal, 42 (Kansas City, Missouri) and Shaeeda, 37 (Trinidad and Tobago)

Shaeeda shares her frustration with Bilal not wanting to try to have a baby immediately. As a 37 year old woman, she believes time is of the essence for her. But he thinks it is important for them to have time as a couple, before bringing a child into the world. These two obviously don’t see eye to eye on the issues, but hopefully they will be able to come to an agreement soon. When it is time to leave, Bilal reflects on the way the rest of the cast viewed him as a person. He was shocked that so many people had such a negative impression of him. Shaeeda reiterates that her husband is a good man, but she wants to be honest about the things they need to work on.

Yvette, 48 (Albuquerque, New Mexico) and Mohamed, 25 (Egypt)

The footage of Mohamed meeting Yvette’s friends for the first time where he is asked about sex life is aired. One of the friends that participated in that interrogation joins the cast to defend her actions. Regardless of her explanation, those questions are inappropriate to ask someone you don’t know on a first meeting. Mohammed felt if they truly wanted to get to know him; there were several questions that would have helped them accomplish that more than asking about sex. But I have to give Mohammed credit; he attempts to bury the hatchet by shaking the friend’s hand. But honestly, Yvette needs to learn how to check her friends as well.

Shortly after the Tell All, Yvette went through Mohammed’s phone and discovered he had been engaging in an inappropriate relationship with another woman. For months he was talking to the other woman about being with her, after he receives his green card. Yvette is devastated that the man she loved could live a double life. Let’s be honest, this relationship seemed doomed from the start. These two had so many red flags that they were starting to blur. Also, the comment Mohammed made about just getting another sponsor was very telling. Although I am not surprised, I do feel bad for Yvette. She probably was working to support her and Mohammed while he was engaging in these conversations.

Ariela, 30, (Princeton, New Jersey) and Biniyam, 31 (Ethiopia)

Ariela admits that she has commitment issues. She gives Biniyam credit for being the one who has taught her about love and togetherness. Despite all that she has learned, it didn’t stop her from going to Ethiopia for three months and blocking her husband several times. Her rationale is that blocking him would keep her from worrying about why he wasn’t calling her or what he was doing. In a strange way, I understand what she means, although it wasn’t the right way to handle things. As a person who often overanalyzes things, sometimes avoidance seems like a solution to stop that behavior. But 95% only makes things worse.

When Biniyam’s sisters throwing wine in Ariela’s face was discussed everyone has a reaction. Most of the cast were shocked that Biniyam didn’t chastise his sisters and defend his wife more. Honestly, although there was no excuse for them to throw wine, there was hurt on both sides. Biniyam claims his intentions were not to make things worse. He clearly isn’t a confrontational person and has issues communicating in tense situations. I don’t know the future of this relationship, but I hope these two can work things out. Right now, he has the opportunity to do more with his MMA career in Las Vegas and Ariela is adamant about not living there with their son. I guess we will have to wait and see how things happen in the future.

Photo Credit: TLC