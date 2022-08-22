Paige Lorenze Says Tyler Cameron Breakup Announcement Was “Weird”

Apparently, The Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron surprised his fomer girlfriend Paige Lorenze by announcing their breakup in the press, after dating for about five minutes.

In a TikTok comment, the model revealed her feelings about Tyler announcing the split. “Haha you’re spot on,” Paige wrote in a now-deleted comment. “Had no idea he was talking to the media.”

Added Paige, “I am not embarrassed, I stepped away. Just weird.”

Paige‘s clarification comes after Tyler announced their split during an interview, as reported by People. Confirming he’s “single,” Tyler went on to detail what led to his split from Paige.

“It wasn’t the right time, it wasn’t good for us,” he said, adding that the short-lived couple “took a step back.”

“So we’re back on just not dating anymore, and just doing our own thing right now.” Tyler also said he and Paige “have tons of respect and love for each other.”

Alongside Tyler‘s admission, Paige released her own comments to the press. “There wasn’t a dramatic split or any bad blood between us,” she said. “I am more career-focused than ever, and my priority has to be my clothing brand and my career — and that’s going to require me to be in NYC at the moment.”

Paige added that her career — and her own happiness — comes first. “I’ve always made such large life adjustments for my partners in the past, but for right now, focusing on me is where I am at. It feels good to finally be comfortable with being selfish and putting myself and my future first. Really excited for what’s to come!”

Good for her! Sounds like she’s got her priorities straight. Never push your career to the side for a man who might only be around for a minute (and Tyler was).

Tyler and Paige only dated in the public eye for three weeks. In July, a source said the pair “met through mutual friends and running in the same circle. It started casual, but it’s heating up, and we will likely see more of them together, sooner rather than later.”

After coming in second place on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2019, Tyler briefly dated model Gigi Hadid, before he and Camila Kendra (also a model) became a couple, but broke up in August 2021, after less than one year together.

Wonder which model he’ll date next? Boy definitely has a type.

TELL US- ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT TYLER WOULD MAKE SUCH A PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT ABOUT HIS BREAKUP? WHO DO YOU THINK TYLER WILL DATE NEXT?

[Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]